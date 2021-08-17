There have been a lot of behind-the-scenes documentaries in college football over the years. The latest one is an ACC Network two-part “All Access with Miami Football” series on the Miami Hurricanes, which will air on that network on Aug. 23 and Sept. 1. ESPN officially announced that series Tuesday; here’s the trailer they put out.

And here’s more information from the release:

ACC Network (ACCN) will offer a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the University of Miami football program leading into the 2021 college football season with All Access with Miami Football. The first episode of the two-part program will premiere exclusively on ACC Network on Monday, Aug. 23, at 8 p.m. ET, following ACC Football Road Trip: Miami at 7 p.m. The second 30-minute episode will air on Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. All Access with Miami Football will feature:

Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff as they build the 2021 team and prepare to contend for the ACC Coastal Division title and the ACC Football Championship

Training sessions on the historic Greentree Practice Fields and behind-the-scenes access to team meetings

A unique look at quarterback D’Eriq King as he returns to the field after a knee injury ended his 2020 season

An up-close look at Miami’s inter-squad scrimmages

Mic’d up access with coaches and players, including Manny Diaz, D’Eriq King, wide receiver Mike Harley and defensive end Zach McCloud

Off the field team-building activities

The Hurricanes are expected to draw a decent amount of national interest this year, as in addition to their 19 of 22 returning starters, they were ranked 14th in the AP Top 25 preseason poll and 16th in the USA Today coaches’ poll. They went 8-3 last season, including a 37-34 loss to Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl. And there’s always some national interest in the Hurricanes, as shown by the three 30 for 30s ESPN has done on them.

Beyond that, Miami starts the 2021 season on ABC (3:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 4) against No. 1 Alabama in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff. So there’s maybe even more logic than usual to featuring them on an all-access series. There might be some Alabama fans interested in this (as long as they can get ACC Network), and there certainly will be some neutral fans interested. We’ll see how the series turns out.

