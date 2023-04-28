While Winnipeg Jets’ head coach Rick Bowness was “disgusted” with his team’s play in a 4-1 Game 5 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday that ended their NHL playoff run, the most disgusting thing around that loss may happen far away from the ice. Ahead of that first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series, TSN/BarDown personality Jesse Pollock vowed “to lick the carpet at TSN” if the Jets lost.

I’ll lick the carpet at TSN if the Jets lose to Vegas in the first round — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) April 17, 2023

The Golden Knights got in on referencing that early Friday morning:

? — z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 28, 2023

As did the BarDown account, including with a video of Pollock reacting to the loss:

The Jets are done and someone has to lick the carpet at TSN ?? pic.twitter.com/U9KkYhBPFO — BarDown (@BarDown) April 28, 2023

There’s really nothing like Twitter receipts ?☠️ pic.twitter.com/PaTKbbwDUU — BarDown (@BarDown) April 28, 2023

Many are eagerly anticipating Pollock paying off this bet:

All of Canada right now: https://t.co/nEVK7W7K6D pic.twitter.com/AxKDe94qn8 — A tarred, feathered, and gassed LA fan (@nat_petrone85) April 28, 2023

Pollock was not real happy Thursday night, but it’s unclear how much of that was about the loss and how much was about having to lick the carpet (hopefully not a euphemism in this case!):

I’m pretty sad right now — Jesse Pollock (@jpolly22) April 28, 2023

This is far from the worst bet we’ve seen. In 2018, ESPN Cleveland radio host Aaron Goldhammer ate horse poop on air to pay off a Baker Mayfield bet. And we’re still waiting on Mike Greenberg to either go on a darkness retreat or chop off his pinky toe over the Jets getting Aaron Rodgers. But jumping into Great Lakes seems preferable to licking carpet anywhere, much less at a sports media company. At least this isn’t as permanent as a tattoo, though, and fortunately, we never had to see the Dave Rothenberg erotic calendar. But if Bowness was disgusted with the team, many more are going to be disgusted with Pollock here.

