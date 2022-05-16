We’ve seen media members make (and sometimes have to follow through on) outrageous bets before, from eating their words to jumping in Lake Michigan to eating horse poop. But one from 98.7 ESPN New York’s Dave Rothenberg is one of the strangest yet. On Friday’s edition of morning show DiPietro and Rothenberg, Rothenberg made an unusual vow to co-host Rick DiPietro. Here’s a transcription of that from Jasper Jones at Barrett Sports Media:

“If the Giants win the Super Bowl, I will produce and put out for public consumption a full FDNY-esque calendar,” he said. “I’ll pose like a pig with an apple in my mouth if we win one if you want.”

“I’m not rooting for anything with the Giants but if it does happen, I’ll mind it a little less,” DiPietro said in response to his co-host’s promise.

Rothenberg then doubled down on his bet with an even more outrageous claim.

“I’ll shave a photo of your face in my chest hair if the Giants win the whole thing,” he told DiPietro.