We’ve seen media members make (and sometimes have to follow through on) outrageous bets before, from eating their words to jumping in Lake Michigan to eating horse poop. But one from 98.7 ESPN New York’s Dave Rothenberg is one of the strangest yet. On Friday’s edition of morning show DiPietro and Rothenberg, Rothenberg made an unusual vow to co-host Rick DiPietro. Here’s a transcription of that from Jasper Jones at Barrett Sports Media:
“If the Giants win the Super Bowl, I will produce and put out for public consumption a full FDNY-esque calendar,” he said. “I’ll pose like a pig with an apple in my mouth if we win one if you want.”
“I’m not rooting for anything with the Giants but if it does happen, I’ll mind it a little less,” DiPietro said in response to his co-host’s promise.
Rothenberg then doubled down on his bet with an even more outrageous claim.
“I’ll shave a photo of your face in my chest hair if the Giants win the whole thing,” he told DiPietro.
Well, that is certainly quite the bet. And it got even more significant when ESPN’s Keyshawn Johnson joined as Rothenberg and DiPietro’s next guest, as he vowed “Well if they win the Super Bowl, I’ll join ya.” So there’s potential for an erotic calendar with both Rothenberg and Johnson.
How likely is this? Well, the Giants went 4-13 last season, their fifth straight season with six wins or fewer. They have a new general manager in Joe Schoen, and a new head coach in Brian Daboll (who, note to Bill Belichick, is not Brian Flores), but the same much–criticized (including by himself) quarterback in Daniel Jones (who is in the fourth and last year of his rookie contract, with the team choosing not to pick up his fifth-year option). And they’re extreme long shots to win Super Bowl LVII next February, with DraftKings listing them at +13000 and FanDuel listing them at +8000. If the Giants do pull that off, though, Rothenberg (and Johnson!) had better come through on these bets. (And this calendar had better include Rothenberg reenacting his Twitter profile image of the Giants torturing him.)