Over the years, there have been many cases of sports media personalities making bold proclamations on event results and then being proved wrong. But it’s particularly interesting when that involves a tattoo. And that certainly was the case with what The Athletic MMA/boxing reporter Greg Rosenstein said Saturday ahead of Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC flyweight fight against Alexa Grasso:

If Valentina Shevchenko loses at #UFC285, I'll get a handgun tattoo on my hip. pic.twitter.com/3nlheZDhFz — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) March 5, 2023

Shevchenko did, in fact, lose to Grasso. So that led to some interesting follow-ups:

We’ll have to wait to see what this actually turns into for Rosenstein. But hey, in some respects, a tattoo seems better than some other past bet outcomes, including ESPN 850 Cleveland host Aaron Goldhammer eating horse poop live on air. At least Rosenstein won’t have to do that.

Rosenstein has spent a long time in the sports media game. He worked at the Indiana University Daily Student from 2007-2011, interned as a MLB.com Washington Nationals reporter from May 2010-August 2010, worked at USA Today from May 2011-February 2012, and worked at ESPN from January 2013-August 2019. He’s been at The Athletic since September 2019. But, to our knowledge at least, this is the first tattoo bet he’s embarked upon. And we’ll have to keep an eye out over the next months to see how he fulfills it.

[Greg Rosenstein on Twitter]