On Tuesday, Netflix officially announced The Netflix Cup, the company’s first-ever live sports event.

Initially reported in June, The Netflix Cup is a match-play golf tournament featuring four Formula 1 drivers and four PGA Tour golfers, all of whom were featured in the Netflix series Drive to Survive and Full Swing, respectively.

Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly, Lando Norris, and Carlos Sainz are the four F1 drivers taking part, while the four golfers are Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

Per Netflix’s release, four pairs “will play an eight-hole match with the top two teams advancing to the final hole, where they will battle for the chance to win the inaugural Netflix Cup title.” Warner Bros. Discovery has leaned into match-play golf events in recent years with its The Match franchise, which last took place in July.

The Netflix Cup, which will begin streaming live at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 14, will take place in Las Vegas at the Wynn Golf Club, which has hosted several previous editions of The Match.

Here’s a teaser from Netflix’s release.

Earlier this year, Netflix stuck its toe in the water with live events, airing a Love is Blind reunion special. It did not go swimmingly. Hopefully, the company has learned its lessons from that debacle, and The Netflix Cup is a lot smoother.

