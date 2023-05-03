Warner Bros. Discovery’s The Match franchise is headed for its eighth edition, and this time, the golf series will feature NFL teammates against NBA teammates. That would be Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce against Golden State Warriors’ guards Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Here’s more on the 12-hole event, sent to be televised live on TNT from the Wynn Golf Club (seen at top) beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on June 29, from that release:

Warner Bros. Discovery Sports’ eighth installment of Capital One’s The Match, the Sports Emmy-nominated premier live golf event series, will for the first time ever feature NFL and NBA superstar duos going head-to-head, as teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce face off against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. …Throughout the nearly five years of hosting Capital One’s The Match, WBD Sports has deployed a number of technological innovations throughout its production that elevate the fan experience, including the Sports Emmy-nominated Cart Cam, drone cameras, and unprecedented access with participating players interacting with one another and the broadcast team via open mics throughout the course. More information on the live production, including the commentator team, and additional details will be shared leading up to the event. …WBD Sports has televised seven editions of Capital One’s The Match to-date, with the series serving as a platform to support various philanthropical organizations. To date, Capital One’s The Match has raised more than $35 million for various organizations and has donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America. Capital One’s The Match at Wynn Las Vegas will be held at the Wynn Golf Club, which hosted Brooks Koepka’s 5-and-3 win over Bryson DeChambeau in Capital One’s The Match in November 2021, along with Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers one up win over Mahomes/Allen last June. Wynn Golf Club is a 6,722-yard, par-70 championship length golf course and is considered one of the best courses in Las Vegas. Located on the site of the legendary Desert Inn Golf Club, the golf course, designed by Tom Fazio and recently updated by his son, Logan, offers elevation changes and uncharacteristic water hazards on 12 of the Las Vegas course’s 18 picturesque holes. The golf amenities at Wynn Las Vegas, a Forbes Travel Guide five-star luxury hotel, are regarded as second to none.

The last version of The Match, in December, featured pro golfers only, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth. Before that, they had a NFL quarterbacks one, with Mahomes, Tom Brady, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers. Curry has taken part in this before too, teaming with Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley at the third edition. Now, he and Mahomes will be each be working with real-life teammates against stars from a different sport.

[WBD Sports]