Jon Rahm at the 2023 edition of The Open Championship. July 21, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Jon Rahm on the fourth hole during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
One of the biggest moves LIV Golf made this offseason was bringing in PGA Tour star Jon Rahm. Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, went to the Saudi-backed series in December. But that series apparently hasn’t learned that he goes by “Jon,” not “John.” (Oh, and the “Legion XIII” team he’s on was listed as “Legion XII” in a press release.)

After this was noted, though, LIV did change the graphic to reflect the correct spelling of Rahm’s name, and that’s the tweet that remains up from them. But yeah, it’s far from ideal to get the name of your biggest new signing (and one you had hoped would create a “domino effect“) wrong in a graphic, especially when your organization is already under criticism for losing momentum from that signing by waiting until this week (just ahead of Friday’s start to their first event at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico) to unveil Rahm’s team and still not announcing dates or venues for the final two events on its 14-event schedule this year. Oh, and this comes on a day where the rival PGA Tour completed a $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group.

Of course, this is far from the only photo or graphic mistake we’ve seen over the years from teams, leagues, and broadcasters. And mistakes happen. But this is quite a funny one to see around LIV’s biggest new face.

