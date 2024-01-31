July 21, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Jon Rahm on the fourth hole during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest moves LIV Golf made this offseason was bringing in PGA Tour star Jon Rahm. Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, went to the Saudi-backed series in December. But that series apparently hasn’t learned that he goes by “Jon,” not “John.” (Oh, and the “Legion XIII” team he’s on was listed as “Legion XII” in a press release.)

Not only did LIV comms get Jon Rahm’s team name wrong in the press release yesterday, they spelt his name wrong in the graphic release today for the full season rosters! Can’t make it up ??? pic.twitter.com/dTr0lBDWx8 — Flushing It (@flushingitgolf) January 31, 2024

*Jon Posted on Facebook and quickly deleted. I'm the biggest @livgolf_league fan I know, but come on guys. Who is checking these things? @flushingitgolf pic.twitter.com/oP85SWwHCN — Ryan G. Evans (@golfproryan) January 31, 2024

After this was noted, though, LIV did change the graphic to reflect the correct spelling of Rahm’s name, and that’s the tweet that remains up from them. But yeah, it’s far from ideal to get the name of your biggest new signing (and one you had hoped would create a “domino effect“) wrong in a graphic, especially when your organization is already under criticism for losing momentum from that signing by waiting until this week (just ahead of Friday’s start to their first event at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico) to unveil Rahm’s team and still not announcing dates or venues for the final two events on its 14-event schedule this year. Oh, and this comes on a day where the rival PGA Tour completed a $3 billion deal with Strategic Sports Group.

Of course, this is far from the only photo or graphic mistake we’ve seen over the years from teams, leagues, and broadcasters. And mistakes happen. But this is quite a funny one to see around LIV’s biggest new face.

[Flushing It Golf on Twitter/X]