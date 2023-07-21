July 21, 2023; Hoylake, ENGLAND, GBR; Jon Rahm on the fourth hole during the second round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Golf’s The Open Championship is underway from Royal Liverpool this week, and Peacock’s streaming coverage of the second round got unexpectedly spicy Friday morning. That was thanks to PGA Tour star Jon Rahm, who dropped quite a loud f-bomb after missing a short putt on the 10th hole. Here’s how that sounded on the world feed, which Peacock was using for this shot:

There’s also apparently no dump button on the world feed. pic.twitter.com/LaVhSPF60W — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) July 21, 2023

The belated “Apologies for any language there” is great, and fits with some of the recent on-air apologies for profanity we’ve seen. But, as usual, it’s worth noting that even cable broadcasts are unlikely to face much Federal Communications Commission backlash for “objectionable content,” and streaming broadcasts even less so. So there’s no big problem here for Peacock beyond a few potentially-offended viewers.

Rahm is currently ranked No. 3 in the world, but he isn’t having a great British Open to date. He shot a three-over 74 in his first round Thursday, and went off on spectators, photographers, and “fanboy media” covering No. 2 Rory McIlroy afterwards:

Jon Rahm is PISSED. Safe to say he's had it with the Rory McIlroy fan boys broadcasting golf and Rory-Mania in Liverpool. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/P9krxK5PRi — Chris McKee (@mrmckee) July 20, 2023

“I’m trying to walk & there’s way too many people in my way & I can’t go at my pace because they’re in my way. Then I’m walking off 18 & trying to deal with the unlucky moment on 18, & there’s somebody with a boom right on my ass keeping up with Rory’s pace, & I can’t go at my own pace. That’s kind of the disregard that I existed, that’s all.”

Well, the world certainly didn’t disregard Rahm’s existence Friday, especially with that f-bomb. But it still wasn’t a great day for him. He bogeyed the par-4 10th after that miss and shot a one-under 70 on the day, putting him at +2 overall for the British Open to date. That has him tied for 47th, and just ahead of the projected cut line. We’ll see if he makes it to the weekend, and if so, if he drops any more f-bombs for the viewing audience.

