Credit: The Skip Bayless Show

Skip Bayless hit a hole-in-one at the Brentwood Country Club this week, and he had quite the crude comparison for the thrill of hitting the shot.

After struggling with the par-four sixth hole, which is uphill and often into the wind, Bayless settled in at No. 7. Feeling good and fluid in his swing, Bayless followed through with a little more confidence on the seventh hole, he explained on this week’s episode of The Skip Bayless Show.

“Then magic happened,” the Undisputed host said. “This tee shot that I hit on Tuesday was very different than any I’d ever hit on that hole. This one, I hit so purely that the only way I can describe it to you is that feeling for me was better than any sex I’ve ever had.”

Well alright, Skip.

But don’t worry, Bayless wasn’t discounting the wonders of intercourse.

“And I love sex,” he added for good measure. “But as you can see, I really love golf.”

The feeling of the “dead straight rocket of a seven iron” just did it for Bayless more than any partner ever has.

Usually, Bayless’ podcast is just an extension of his Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Lakers takes, but every so often he veers off course and gives the audience some unique insight into who he is. And in this case, that means finding out how much the longtime debate maven loves having sex — and golfing.

Perhaps Bayless was inspired by his former sparring partners Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe delving into more sensual themes on their shows and decided to try his hand. Or maybe it’s just that those of us who have never experienced the ecstasy of a hole-in-one are just missing out.

