Stephen A. Smith using his podcast to discuss the best and worst days to be horny. (Stephen A. Smith on Twitter.)

One of the remarkable things about Stephen A. Smith’s podcast with Audacy/Cadence13 over the last year-plus is just how open Smith has been there on a variety of topics, including sexual ones. Smith has been able to use that The Stephen A. Smith Show podcast to cover a variety of topics that might not fly on Disney-owned ESPN, the primary home for his video and audio content. And the latest there is him responding to a listener asking about the “worst day of the week to be horny”:

Some highlights from that:

“Worst day of the week to me to be horny is Sunday night, because chances are most people gotta work Monday morning and the week hasn’t started yet. And a lot of times, you want to get… you want to relax, wind down, and enjoy the end of the week, before you get into the muck and mire, the hustle of the week. I mean, I’m assuming you’re going to do what you’re going to do several times a week, but the worst day to be horny is a Sunday. The best day is a Friday and Saturday night.”

“Because Friday and Saturday, she’s looking to go out, in most instances. And if you go out, it’s been a wonderful evening, and then you want to close. Close. As in C-L-O-S-E, not C-L-O-T-H-E-S. You want to close. And that’s closing. Friday and Saturday night’s the best, Sunday’s the worst. During the week, take it or leave it based on your mood. But in most instances, a Friday or a Saturday, the expectation is that you going to be ready to step up and handle your business. That’s her expectation, whether she tells you or not. Am I right, Solange? Amen. Amen.”

This is far from the first case of Smith getting quite into sexual discussions. And that’s something that’s definitely been notable about his podcast, which has often seen him venture outside of the rounds of normal ESPN discourse. But it’s still notable to see him spell this out this way.

[Stephen A. Smith on Twitter]