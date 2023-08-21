Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Michael Irvin of the NFL Network prior to the Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It looks like Michael Irvin will finally be returning to TV screens, albeit in a limited capacity.

Irvin’s ongoing broadcasting career has been in limbo since NFL Network pulled him from their Super Bowl LVII coverage following accusations made by a female hotel employee. Within days, Irvin filed a $100 million lawsuit and was locked in a heated battle with the hotel over video footage of the alleged incident. Details of the alleged incident sounded disturbing though Irvin claimed that the video proved he hadn’t done what he’d been accused of.

Meanwhile, Irvin remained suspended from the NFL Network (even into July) and it was unclear if and when he would ever return. Meanwhile, there were rumblings that he might land a new gig with either ESPN or Fox Sports as part of their debate shows. Stephen A. Smith said he’d welcome Irvin to the First Take table. However, it soon became clear Irvin was in the mix to be amongst those who replace Shannon Sharpe at FS1’s Undisputed.

While Lil Wayne, Richard Sherman, and Rachel Nichols were all announced as new sparring partners for Skip Bayless, Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson were often mentioned as other potential suitors for the role.

Monday morning Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand confirmed that Johnson, who was recently laid off by ESPN, will indeed be joining Undisputed, while Irvin is still negotiating. However, he later amended that report, saying that it was “unlikely he will have a role.” Then, Ourand updated his report once more, saying that negotiations with Irvin almost fell apart over the weekend but “the two sides reached a deal today.”

Irvin was close to a deal when this story was filed last Thursday. Talks cooled over the weekend. The two sides reached a deal today.https://t.co/egIhzlL6ou — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 21, 2023

It’s unclear at the moment how this role will impact Irvin’s employment with NFL Network or if that situation has changed in order to make this happen.

Ourand also added that “other FS1 talent including Nick Wright and Emmanuel Acho” will fill in as panelists as well.