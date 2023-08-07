Credit: ESPN

It appears that Skip Bayless is taking a page out of Stephen A. Smith’s book and setting up a series of different debate partners for FS1’s Undisputed moving forward.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Monday that Richard Sherman will join Bayless on Undisputed as one of several replacements for former co-host Shannon Sharpe. Per Marchand, Sherman will appear on the program “on around 50-100 shows per year, mostly during football season.”

Sherman will also remain on as an analyst on Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” studio show.

This comes on the heels of Bayless’ announcement that Lil Wayne will also join the show as a sparring partner for at least one segment every Friday.

Sherman is a particularly interesting person to end up sitting across the table from Bayless. The two engaged in an infamous debate on ESPN’s First Take a decade ago in which the then-NFL player tore into the host.

Bayless recalled that encounter last year on his podcast, saying they he felt “personally attacked.”

“He personally attacked me,” Bayless said. “Unrelentingly attacked me. So much for ‘please no controversy today.’ I immediately felt ambushed, bushwhacked, set up, blindsided. I was suddenly…forced to fight without fighting. I had to defend myself with both hands tied behind my back.”

We’re guessing that’s gonna come up on Sherman’s first appearance.

Sharpe left Undisputed in June after seven years of sitting across from Bayless. Sharpe reached a buyout agreement from Fox following a tumultuous few months where the duo engaged in several on-air blowups.

Marchand added that FS1 “has interest in Keyshawn Johnson” as another potential co-host for Bayless. The former NFL star was recently let go by ESPN as part of their latest round of layoffs.

Undisputed will reportedly return to the airwaves on August 28, so we’ll find out who the other new co-hosts will be pretty soon.

