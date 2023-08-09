Rachel Nichols on Showtime Basketball’s All The Smoke.

Following the June exit of Shannon Sharpe, FS1’s Undisputed has been off for much longer than its typical short breaks. The show announced in early July that it would return Aug. 28. And there’s been a lot of discussion about just who beyond Bayless it will feature, with musical artist Lil’ Wayne and former NFL player Richard Sherman already confirmed as regular (but not every day) co-hosts. The latest addition there is a very surprising one, though: Rachel Nichols, formerly of ESPN, CNN, The Washington Post and more, and currently of Showtime Basketball and Monumental Sports Network. John Ourand of Sports Business Journal broke the news that Nichols is joining as a “regular panelist” Wednesday:

Rachel Nichols will appear on FS1's “Undisputed” opposite Skip Bayless, per sources.https://t.co/WteoHk6zvp — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2023

Ourand also noted that FS1 is looking to hire either former ESPN personality Keyshawn Johnson or sort-of-former (currently suspended) NFL Network personality Michael Irvin as well, and added in his story that they’re looking to hire “a well-known NBA-focused analyst” as well:

FS1 currently is deciding between whether to hire Michael Irvin or Keyshawn Johnson. Richard Sherman will be a panelist (as previously reported by @AndrewMarchand). So, too, will Lil Wayne. SBJ’s story: https://t.co/WteoHk6zvp — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2023

The wide-ranging guest host approach is similar to what ESPN’s First Take has done since the fall of 2021, when they moved Max Kellerman off the show and replaced him with a number of regular contributors. Those particular contributors have changed a fair bit since then, including with the February 2022 addition of Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, but the general idea of Stephen A. Smith and others has remained. And now Undisputed is doing something similar. And, as per that Ourand report, they’re at least considering one figure in Irvin that Smith has repeatedly lobbied for on First Take (despite controversy around sexual misconduct allegations against him). So it will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Beyond that, it’s definitely interesting to see Nichols pop up here. Throughout her career, including her most-recent 2016-21 run with ESPN, Nichols has been known more for hosting, analysis, and reporting than for debate. So it will be worth keeping an eye on how she pairs with Bayless, and how that works for the show.

[Sports Business Journal]