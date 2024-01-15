On Monday, Prime Video announced a new documentary about Giannis Antetokounmpo, premiering February 19.

Per the release, the doc, called Giannis: The Marvelous Journey, features interviews with Antetokounmpo, his three brothers, his fiancee, and various NBA players and personalities, including Jason Kidd, Khris Middleton, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson.

Here’s more from the release.

The film is an intimate portrait of a global superstar and one of the NBA’s most dominating performers, a two-time league MVP who led the Milwaukee Bucks to a championship in 2021. But his path began a world away from the spotlight, on the streets of Athens, where he was raised on the margins of society, alongside three brothers, by parents who’d immigrated from Nigeria in search of a better life. As the documentary recounts, one day in an internet café, young Giannis was captivated by images of NBA stars, and soon after picked up a basketball. From there unfolded an epic journey, at turns inspiring, heartbreaking, and triumphant, ultimately landing him in his adopted home of Milwaukee, where he emerged as “The Greek Freak,” a superstar who transcends conventional limits, transforming the game with his athleticism and versatility, all the while striving to use the memory of the loss he endured along the way to spearhead an impact far beyond the court.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey is directed and produced by Kristen Lappas, who produced nine editions of ESPN’s 30 for 30 series and directed part one of Dream On, released in 2022. The doc comes from Improbable Media, Antetokounmpo’s newly launched production company, and Words + Pictures, the production company led by ESPN alums Connor Schell and Libby Geist.

Other Prime Video sports documentaries released recently include Bye Bye Barry, Kelce, and Reggie.

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey will be available on February 19, exclusively on Prime Video.

