On Tuesday, Amazon released a teaser for Reggie, an upcoming documentary about Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson for Prime Video premiering on March 24th.

Here’s a description of the film, which is directed by Alexandria Stapleton.

Reggie is the definitive, firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America: Starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning. Now, against the backdrop of today’s increasingly divided world, he sits down with fellow legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and more to discuss their own experiences, how far we’ve really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations.

Prime Video spoke highly of Jackson and the documentary.

“Coming off the recent success of our Coach Prime docuseries, we’re thrilled to bring our Prime Video customers back into the world and psyche of another iconic, larger-than-life sports figure with Reggie,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content. “Reggie’s impact on the game of baseball has been defined as much by the work he has done off the field as his clutch heroics on the field, and we’re very proud to be working with this living legend to tell his authoritative story.”

As far as I can tell, Jackson hasn’t been the subject of a full-fledged documentary, though he has been featured in several shorter biography-style shows (Yankeeography, SportsCentury, etc) and has also been featured in projects with a broader focus (including Yankees-Dodgers: An Uncivil War, which premiered last year on ESPN). Given what Jackson has experienced in his career, this could be quite a strong doc from Prime Video.

Several companies were involved in the film, including BRON Studios, Delirio Films, Red Crown Productions, and Creative Wealth Media. Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Daniel Crown, Yoni Liebling, Stapleton serve as producers, while Brenda Gilbert, Aaron L. Gilbert, Josh Miller, Kim Carsten, Zoë Morrison, Jason Cloth, and Suraj Maraboyina are credited as executive producers. Keith Loegering and Ryan Mooneyham are also attached as co-producers.

Reggie will premiere March 24th on Prime Video.