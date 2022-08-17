On Wednesday, ESPN officially announced the cast of Monday Night Countdown, which includes a previously reported new face.

Robert Griffin III will be joining the show, which will be on-site for most Monday Night Football this season. Griffin, whose potential addition was reported last month, replaces Randy Moss, who re-upped with the company this summer and concentrated his focus on Sunday NFL Countdown.

The rest of Countdown‘s Monday lineup remains the same, with Suzy Kolber hosting. Booger McFarland and Steve Young return as analysts along with Griffin, with Adam Schefter popping up for news updates and Michelle Beisner-Buck providing features.

On Tuesday, ESPN announced the return of the entire Sunday NFL Countdown cast, including Moss, host Sam Ponder, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan, and reporters Chris Mortensen and Schefter.

Griffin joined ESPN last year following his retirement from the NFL, and his work drew positive reviews. In addition to his work on Countdown, he’ll call college football games weekly with Mark Jones and Quint Kessenich and will also appear on various studio shows throughout the season.

[ESPN]