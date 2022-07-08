ESPN will retain Randy Moss, according to a report from the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand.

According to Marchand, Moss will see his responsibilities reduced at his request, shifting from a dual role on Sunday NFL Countdown and the Monday Night Football pregame coverage to strictly working on Sundays.

Via the Post:

Randy Moss will continue on ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but will not be on the pregame show on Monday nights, The Post has learned. The decision was Moss’ and occurred as the two sides negotiated a new contract.

That report includes mention that Amazon had been circling Moss for their Thursday night coverage, a qualifier that at this point describes most working NFL analysts given the growing size of that team:

Amazon Prime Video showed interest in Moss for its “Thursday Night Football” studio shows, according to sources.

Moss isn’t exactly the centerpiece of ESPN’s analyst panel, but he’s still, you know, Randy Moss. When you have one of the best players in the history of the sport (at their position or otherwise), why wouldn’t you want to keep him around? If anything, the fact that Moss doesn’t devolve into caricature or hot takes on a regular basis makes him an even more welcome presence.

Downshifting to working exclusively on Sunday makes sense for anyone, too. The travel schedule to work both days had to be crazy, given ESPN’s on-site production for their Monday pregame show. I certainly can’t speak for Randy Moss, but prioritizing comfort and time rather than constant travel for a chunk of the year as part of a new deal feels like a win.

[New York Post]