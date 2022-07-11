After Randy Moss reportedly asked to be removed from Monday Night Countdown, ESPN moved swiftly in finding his replacement. It appears they’ll tab Robert Griffin III to fill the void.

Andrew Marchand of The New York Post broke that story Monday, stating ESPN executives have been impressed with Griffin’s blossoming career as a broadcaster and sought to find him a larger role. That role revealed itself after Moss requested to lessen his workload. As Marchand previously reported, Moss will continue to be featured on Sunday NFL Countdown, but preferred not to work Mondays as well, creating a new opportunity for Griffin.

Griffin (seen above at the Orange Bowl in December) joined ESPN last year as a college football game analyst, and also regularly contributed to the network’s studio shows for college football and the NFL. The 32-year-old is expected to continue calling college football games in addition to his new position on ESPN’s Monday Night Football pregame show.

When Griffin joined ESPN last year, his deal contained an out clause allowing the former No. 2 overall pick and 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year to break his contract if a playing opportunity arose in the NFL. Despite a successful first year as a broadcaster, it didn’t seem to completely fill the void of playing quarterback in the NFL, with Griffin saying recently he’s still interested in making a comeback.

Just last week, the ESPN analyst said, “I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work.”

“So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play.”

ESPN probably isn’t too worried about losing Griffin this season, however. While a comeback isn’t out of the question, Griffin hasn’t taken a snap in the NFL in over 19 months.

[The New York Post; photo from Jasen Vinlove/USA Today Sports]