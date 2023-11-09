David Shuster in a 2020 Pell Center interview. David Shuster in a 2020 Pell Center interview. (The Pell Center on YouTube.)
There have been many responses to both the ongoing discussion of alleged sign-stealing at Michigan and to media personalities’ commentary on that saga (and claims of sign-stealing from other schools). One of the wildest comes from David Shuster, though.

Shuster (seen above in a 2020 Pell Center interview) is a Michigan alum who was a prominent MSNBC correspondent and anchor from 2002-10. He’s also worked for CNN, Fox News, Al Jazeera America, i24 News America, CurrentTV (where he was the primary substitute anchor for Keith Olbermann), and more, and currently works for The Young Turks’ Rebel HQ.

On Wednesday, Shuster got particularly upset about ESPN personality Paul Finebaum’s comments on the Wolverines (when Finebaum was finally able to get those in). He threatened a variety of boycotts against ESPN parent Disney, from taking his family to a different theme park to deleting the ESPN app to using businesses other than College GameDay sponsors The Home Depot and DoorDash for home renovation projects and food delivery. Here are some of those tweets:

There is a long history of Finebaum feuding with Michigan fans and with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, but this is one of the most dramatic responses to Finebaum comments in a while. And Shuster didn’t stop there, also musing about getting local hotels to “lose” GameDay reservations and discussed the idea of disrupting GameDay personalities’ sleep and the show itself:

Disney, which saw its stock rise 4.1 percent premarket Thursday after posting better-than-expected earnings ($0.82 per share) numbers, plus revenues of $21.24 billion and a net income of $264 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023 (plus a 13 percent year-over-year boost for its parks segment), is surely quaking in its boots over Shuster saying he’ll take his family to Six Flags instead. But they’re not the only target of Shuster’s wrath. On Thursday, he also went off on Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, who hasn’t even announced discipline for Michigan yet:

There’s no word yet on if Shuster is going to boycott Big Ten sponsors as well if he doesn’t like the outcome of the conference investigation. Velveeta and Vita Coco might have to watch out.

