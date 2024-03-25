Credit: CBS Sports

Ian Eagle is always sure to bring some unique calls to any game he announces. Sunday’s NCAA Tournament games provided him with plenty to work with.

The new Voice of March Madness, Eagle came into the tournament in rare form and hasn’t let up so far.

Eagle heated up in his first call of the day, alongside Bill Raftery and Grant Hill. They got a front-row seat to Duke’s dismantling of the Dukes (James Madison, that is). Jared McCain’s huge shooting day gave the announcer lots to get excited about.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1772023862294974805

The second game of the day, pitting 1-seed UConn against 9-seed Northwestern, gave us some delightful wrinkles and moments that Eagle made into magic.

A wonderful sequence midway through the first half allowed the world to know all about “the Brooklyn wedgie.”

A beautiful Ian Eagle sequence in UConn-Northwestern. "DENIED! CLINGAN! DENIED! TWO FOR THE PRICE OF ONE!" "OOOH! A BROOKLYN WEDGIE!" 🏀🎙️🦅🔥 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/05hdGfayb8 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2024

But perhaps most memorable was Eagle’s reaction to Tracy Wolfson explaining that UConn coach Dan Hurley’s wife travels with a portable washing machine to make sure his “red dragon underwear” stay clean.

Dan Hurley's superstitions have led to wearing the same red dragon underwear and suit as last year. His wife travels with a portable washing machine to make sure his clothes stay clean. "Who has a portable washing machine?! I didn't even know that existed!" – Ian Eagle 🏀🎙️ pic.twitter.com/hWC6kHpcoD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 25, 2024

“Who has a portable washing machine?!” asked Eagle. “I didn’t even know that existed!”

While some fans still say they miss hearing Nantz during March Madness, it’s hard to deny that Eagle isn’t holding his own and making each broadcast more fun and enjoyable than they’d be without him. There’s even a BINGO game to prove it.

