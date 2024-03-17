Credit: CBS Sports
CBSCollege BasketballBy Sean Keeley on

This year, Ian Eagle is taking over as March Madness’s lead TV play-by-play voice for the Final Four and national championship game. Based on his work in the Big Ten Tournament, the CBS Sports announcer is already in rare form.

Fans were already raving about Eagle’s call of Saturday’s wild overtime ending to Purdue vs. Wisconsin. However, he kicked things up a notch on Sunday while calling the conference championship between Wisconsin and Illinois.

Eagle and analyst Bill Raftery remain an iconic college basketball announcing pair and their repartee was on display early on.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1769452592629944774

Eagle also made sure to give Raferty some guff over one his pre-game prep routine.

Eagle was also right there later to cheekily take Raftery’s Abe Lincoln quip to task.

https://twitter.com/awfulannouncing/status/1769474685601976647

And when it came down to it and the Illini wrapped up their Big Ten title, Eagle was ready with the great “Pop the Champagne/Champaign” call.

While it’s no surprise that Eagle would excel in this position, his calls this past week have only excited college basketball fans even more about what lies ahead in the NCAA Tournament.

We can’t wait to hear what Eagle has in store for us when March Madness truly gets underway this week.

[CBS Sports, AA on X]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley