Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

From day one, Tony Romo redefined the role of the color commentator.

Stepping into Phil Simms’ shoes on CBS Sports, he didn’t just fill the gap; he shattered expectations. Romo’s uncanny ability to predict plays showcased in games like the 2018 AFC Championship between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, revolutionized how we view NFL analysis.

Romo wasn’t perfect, but he was close to it.

His eagerness to call the action occasionally overlapped Nantz — and in his first season in the booth he wasn’t immune to stepping on toes — but his uncanny predictions sparked excitement among viewers.

However, somewhere along the line, the hero’s cape started to fray.

Five years later, and now people are looking at him as a zero. The same guy who was predicting a crossing route from Blake Bortles to Marqise Lee is out here making what he insists as a joke that pop sensation Taylor Swift is Travis Kelce’s “wife” over and over.

How did we get here?

Predictions weren’t even something that Romo was supposed to be doing; it just sort of happened. But what didn’t sort of happen was CBS reportedly trying an “intervention” with its former golden boy broadcaster, as reports surfaced this past offseason about executives meeting with Romo to discuss his performance as an NFL analyst.

While some characterized it as an “intervention,” CBS disputed this label, stating they regularly meet with their on-air talent. Notably, these reported meetings involved CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus and lead game producer Jim Rikhoff having separate discussions with Romo over dinner and reviewing game footage. This level of engagement surrounding a top analyst was considered unusual. Further suggesting concerns, McManus later acknowledged offering Romo feedback for improvement, though downplaying the uniqueness of the interaction.

And yet, there haven’t been any signs of tangible improvement.

Yes, he’s still accurately predicting plays and even foresaw the Buffalo Bills winning the AFC East when they were trailing the Miami Dolphins in the standings. However, being somewhat of an oracle hasn’t prevented Romo from becoming a caricature of himself.

Romo’s initial magic wasn’t just about predicting plays; it was about cracking the code of the game for viewers. He translated complex strategies into captivating narratives, making us feel like we were strategizing alongside him. But like any innovative tactic, the novelty eventually faded. His predictions, once mind-blowing, became expected, even routine.

Furthermore, his infectious enthusiasm, initially a breath of fresh air, began to cross the line. What was once charming banter became forced cheerleading, overshadowing the analysis with catchphrases and hyperbole. He’s also had some oft-profile blunders, which in turn has seen his preparation and additionally, his willingness to be at the top of his craft be called into question.

In recent weeks, though, he’s found himself in the crosshairs, perplexing viewers with his commentary, misusing and mispronouncing the word “archetype” when describing Mason Rudolph, while offering some bizarre remarks and sounds in the broadcast booth that came across as him cheering for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

"This may be a pick!" – Jim Nantz "I THINK IT'S INTERCEPTED, JIM!" – Tony Romo "They're saying it hit the ground." – Nantz "It did. BUT IT LOOKED LIKE IT WAS INTERCEPTED, JIM!" – Romo "I saw you jumping up and down. You thought it was a pick…" – Nantz ??️ pic.twitter.com/jeDyWPxzJf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

In another instance during the Bills-Pittsburgh Steelers AFC Wild Card Game, Romo established that he didn’t have any idea that Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren were a formidable 1-2 punch in Pittsburgh’s backfield. For someone who primarily calls AFC games on CBS, that seems hard to believe. He’s predicting routes or fake punts before he sees them, but he didn’t know how good Warren was until he turned on the tape.

It’s hard to miss Warren’s impact on the Steelers offense. His rushing efficiency surpasses even Harris, and his receiving ability adds another layer of danger. Romo’s analysis seemed to overlook this key element while exposing a blind spot in his knowledge.

"I'm telling you, when you put the tape on… We know how good (Najee) Harris has been playing, but I didn't realize they had this 1-2 punch." – Tony Romo on Steelers RB Jaylen Warren https://t.co/V6Z1brlveD pic.twitter.com/i0mFBGfbVI — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 15, 2024

On Fox, Greg Olsen shines in his role as an analyst. He excels at breaking down complex football situations, weaving in advanced metrics while guiding viewers through the thought processes of head coaches. His talent lies in making nuanced information accessible without sacrificing depth or talking down to the audience. He avoids jargon and prioritizes clarity, creating an engaging experience for viewers of all knowledge levels.

In contrast, some viewers find Romo’s on-air personality less than appealing. His enthusiastic approach, characterized by unconventional sound effects and occasional historical inaccuracies, can be divisive. And while Nantz and Kevin Burkhardt are at the top of their craft, it draws stark comparisons between the two booths.

All of these criticisms hold weight, but Romo has been able to weather the storm, driving roughshod through what’s been a rather rough patch in his broadcasting career.

“It’s a normal arc of someone’s career,” Romo said. “Honestly, I think a lot of people were rooting against [Patrick] Mahomes because he’s been there. They want to see people new.

“It’s just part of an arc when you do something at a very high level. I think that’s normal. Same thing happens in football. You become dominant at things and then all of a sudden people are like, ‘OK.’ Then at the end, Tiger Woods comes back, and everyone roots for you. It’s just a normal arc of a career. It’s not abnormal. It’s absolutely what’s supposed to happen.”

He also said the people who like his work just don’t talk about it all the time.

That may be true, but everyone’s quite aware of misfires, which has shined the spotlight on his ability as a broadcaster, and that will only further with Super Bowl LVIII likely being the most-watched event of 2024.

Romo’s legacy at CBS remains complex. He undoubtedly pushed the boundaries of commentary, but without careful adaptation and self-awareness, innovation can curdle. His approach hasn’t necessarily been universally embraced. Finding the right balance between entertainment and accuracy while maintaining a touch of self-awareness and adapting to viewer preferences will be crucial for his continued success.