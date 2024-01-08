Photo credit: CBS

No analyst has been a bigger Josh Allen cheerleader than Tony Romo, except maybe ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky. But Romo’s enthusiasm for the Buffalo Bills, especially in their darkest hour, reached another level.

After being written off at 7-6 with diminished chances of making the playoffs, Romo was the only one in sports media who foresaw a stunning win streak, convinced that the Bills would still have a chance at winning the division after a win over Kansas City in Week 14.

“Guess what? Buffalo winning this today, Jim, still fighting their playoff lives,” Romo told Jim Nantz after the Bills’ 20-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14. “But you never know; they could get way up there. They could be playing at home if they win out.”

Tony Romo really likes Josh Allen and the 7-6 Buffalo Bills. "They could get way up there. They could be playing at home if they win out." pic.twitter.com/hZhOTEykUK — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 11, 2023

Of course, Nantz had to temper the excitement, reminding Romo that Miami would need to collapse completely. But collapse they did, and just like Romo prophesied, Buffalo’s improbable win streak culminated in a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Dolphins, where a 21-14 victory clinched the AFC East.

Romo’s unwavering belief in the Bills and Josh Allen was not just a one-time thing. His steadfast belief in the embattled quarterback, who was second in the NFL in interceptions this season (18), proved to be more than just optimistic punditry, even if sometimes it could be annoying or flat-out over the top. That was visible in the clip shared above, as he praised Allen for making what he deemed a “winning play,” in which the 27-year-old threw a pass at his receiver’s feet rather than throwing an interception into double coverage.

After firing Ken Dorsey and promoting quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to offensive coordinator, the Bills, who had a record of 5-5 at the time, went on a 6-1 run to end the season. This included five straight wins against the Chiefs, Cowboys, Chargers, Patriots, and Dolphins after a narrow overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 13.

Despite initial reservations from Nantz and those in the NFL world, Romo’s prediction came to fruition, even if many had reservations because he tends to be a cheerleader for Allen and the Bills in the broadcast booth.

Romo deserves his flowers for being right about the Bills. But that still shouldn’t distract from the fact that he might be the biggest Josh Allen homer in broadcasting, and that’s saying something.

Blind faith doesn’t make for good analysis, but while Romo’s unabashed Bills fandom may irk some, he still delivered a prophecy while Buffalo faced the impossible. That, in itself, is impressive.