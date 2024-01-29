Sunday’s AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens featured big plays and an exciting conclusion, as Kansas City pulled out a 17-10 victory to advance to their second-straight Super Bowl and fourth in five seasons.

Much like Sunday’s game, Super Bowl LVIII will air on CBS, and if online buzz is any indication, analyst Tony Romo will make it a long night for some fans.

Romo’s commentary was criticized quite a bit during the AFC Championship, with some viewers taking issue with his specific points and others just generally disliking his commentary style.

One comment that specifically drew ire came after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson lost a fumble on a sack.

“In games like this, the ball matters more than any other game,” said Romo.

"In games like this, the ball matters more than any game." – Tony Romo. https://t.co/mfzwC4ceJZ pic.twitter.com/wyfxiTUwiA — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 28, 2024

Romo’s point makes sense in a manner of speaking, but it’s a bit like saying that the team that scores more points is going to win this game. It’s not the kind of commentary NFL audiences want or need.

Romo’s commentary has been a hot-button issue over the past couple of years, as he has quickly gone from a breath of fresh air in the booth to a commentator who grates on a lot of viewers.

Tony Romo in mid-season babbling form. https://t.co/7EsqMpGC9W — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) January 28, 2024

It’s statements like this why watching the game on mute is the move when Romo is on the call of the game. I wonder when CBS will start regretting the 10 year deal they gave him. https://t.co/2Y0ugqfQ8B — zane dodge (@DodgeZane) January 28, 2024

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel was pretty critical of Romo, pointing out, “CBS is paying Tony Romo $180 million over 10 years for this.”

CBS is paying Tony Romo $180 million over 10 years for this. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) January 28, 2024

Sports by The Book host Jeff Parles was even tougher on Romo, saying, “CBS has a massive Tony Romo problem. He makes no sense and it doesn’t even sound like he wants to be there. It’s unbelievably embarrassing.”

CBS has a massive Tony Romo problem. He makes no sense and it doesn’t even sound like he wants to be there. It’s unbelievably embarrassing. — Jeff Parles (@jeffparles) January 28, 2024

NBC’s Patrick Daugherty noted, “I’m sorry to belabor the point, but it’s so jarring going from Romo to [Greg] Olsen. Like listening to a different sport.”

I'm sorry to belabor the point, but it's so jarring going from Romo to Olsen. Like listening to a different sport — Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) January 28, 2024

If you don’t enjoy listening to Romo call NFL games, too bad. He’s calling the Super Bowl in two weeks.

