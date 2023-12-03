Credit: CBS

Saturday was a bittersweet day as CBS broadcast its final SEC football game as part of the broadcasting deal it had with the conference for over 20 years.

There were a lot of sad goodbyes, wistful memories, and kind words amongst the CBS broadcasters.

The same couldn’t quite be said for the reaction that longtime CBS color commentator Gary Danielson received at the SEC Championship Game and on social media.

Danielson has long been despised by many SEC fanbases who feel as though he favors Alabama, though Tide fans have found plenty of reasons to dislike him as well. He certainly hasn’t done himself any favors recently, like the time he said he didn’t see the big deal about Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium or when he’s made wild comparisons between players.

"We welcome you back to the booth. One of the final times you'll see us in this booth." – Brad Nessler ? pic.twitter.com/26Iv7JIyAa — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 3, 2023

Making his final call of an SEC game before he focuses on CBS’s new Big Ten deal, Danielson sparked a lot of tributes, but not the kind he might have wanted.

When the CBS announcers were mentioned before Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia, the mere mention of Danielson’s name seemed to elicit boos.

A tribute to CBS during the TV timeout. Some boos could be heard from Alabama corner when Gary Danielson’s name was called on the PA. pic.twitter.com/fAMzHAXYCV — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) December 2, 2023

Meanwhile, on social media, many SEC fans took to celebrating the notion that they would no longer have to listen to Danielson during SEC games on Saturdays.

Happy Last Gary Danielson Day to those that celebrate — Steven Willis (@TheStevenWillis) December 2, 2023

This is the last time we have to hear Gary Danielson call an SEC game pic.twitter.com/e0RDMI1web — Chance Bitters (@chance_bitters) December 2, 2023

A touching moment, the “farewell SEC” video by CBS. No Gary Danielson, so I actually enjoyed it. — Sidelines – Bama (@SSN_Alabama) December 2, 2023

Last SEC game for Gary Danielson ????? — Jeremiah Branson (@thethirdbranson) December 2, 2023

I am not gonna miss Gary Danielson — DyerWasDowner (@BK_2023) December 2, 2023

Single people, find someone who loves you as much as Gary Danielson loves Alabama. pic.twitter.com/5sVHLa11Cc — Maker Bayfield ?? ?? ?? (@Quoth_the_Maven) December 2, 2023

Whatever reason some SEC fans have to hate Danielson, the grass isn’t always greener when it comes to announcers. We’ll find out soon enough if they come to appreciate the new voices of SEC football or if maybe, just maybe, they look back on these times with an appreciation for Danielson and Brad Nessler. You never know…

[Saturday Down South, Michael Casagrande]