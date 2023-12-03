Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson Credit: CBS
CBSCollege FootballBy Sean Keeley on

Saturday was a bittersweet day as CBS broadcast its final SEC football game as part of the broadcasting deal it had with the conference for over 20 years.

There were a lot of sad goodbyes, wistful memories, and kind words amongst the CBS broadcasters.

The same couldn’t quite be said for the reaction that longtime CBS color commentator Gary Danielson received at the SEC Championship Game and on social media.

Danielson has long been despised by many SEC fanbases who feel as though he favors Alabama, though Tide fans have found plenty of reasons to dislike him as well. He certainly hasn’t done himself any favors recently, like the time he said he didn’t see the big deal about Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium or when he’s made wild comparisons between players.

Making his final call of an SEC game before he focuses on CBS’s new Big Ten deal, Danielson sparked a lot of tributes, but not the kind he might have wanted.

When the CBS announcers were mentioned before Saturday’s SEC Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia, the mere mention of Danielson’s name seemed to elicit boos.

Meanwhile, on social media, many SEC fans took to celebrating the notion that they would no longer have to listen to Danielson during SEC games on Saturdays.

Whatever reason some SEC fans have to hate Danielson, the grass isn’t always greener when it comes to announcers. We’ll find out soon enough if they come to appreciate the new voices of SEC football or if maybe, just maybe, they look back on these times with an appreciation for Danielson and Brad Nessler. You never know…

[Saturday Down South, Michael Casagrande]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley