One of the worst things you can do at an SEC school tailgate is bring up CBS college football analyst Gary Danielson.

Prepare to be regaled with endless frustrations and annoyances about the SEC on CBS broadcaster, who definitely hates your team (unless you’re Alabama).

Danielson doesn’t always make it easy for himself. Take, for instance, his comments a few weeks back about how Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium wasn’t any more special than any other SEC stadium. Gary, c’mon.

The days of SEC viewers complaining about Danielson are coming to an end, however. As CBS is losing SEC football and shifting focus to the Big Ten, Danielson and broadcasting partner Brad Nessler have been calling more Big Ten games than usual this season as well as calling games outside of their usual SEC on CBS 3:30 p.m. ET timeslot.

That was the case this past Saturday when Nessler and Danielson called the game between Alabama and LSU in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor were on the call for the 3:30 game between Georgia and Missouri.

No offense to Waltz and Taylor, but based on some of the reactions out there from SEC fans, it appears that many of them would have preferred to have their good friend Gary on the call.

This CBS crew on Georgia-Mizzou has done the impossible. I miss Gary Danielson. — Adam Spencer (@AdamSpencer4) November 4, 2023

I never thought I would wish Gary Danielson was calling a Georgia game but dear Lord these two idiots are driving me nuts. — Bill – Dawgs On Top ? (@bdorminy) November 4, 2023

These commentators make Gary Danielson sound like a great commentator — Jaden Carroll (@JadenCarroll17) November 4, 2023

As a Georgia fan we’ve bitched about Gary Danielson on CBS but this other dude right now is much worse ? good lord. Y’all are putting more attention on a missed out of bounds call than y’all are on a false DPI. Should be 14-10 Georgia. — David Quick (@itsDPKQ) November 4, 2023

Not sure how @CBSSports managed to get a more annoyingly bad color commentator than Gary Danielson, but they somehow pulled it off. #uga #georgiamizzou #thankgodforthemutebutton — Jason Waters (@jsun_waters) November 4, 2023

I never thought I would miss Gary Danielson but these scrubs are a diaper fire — JJ (@JPJacobs55) November 4, 2023

I think we’re all gonna miss Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson after hearing what the next crew of CBS announcers sounds like — Spencer Rattler is your daddy (@3TimeCrimson) November 4, 2023

Never in my life would I thought I’d prefer Gary Danielson on the call. These guys are SO bad — John Mark Yawn (@JohnMark33) November 4, 2023

While the general consensus is sure to be that SEC viewers will be happy to leave Danielson in the past, it sounds like, for some, the grass may not be greener on the other side and you should always be careful what you wish for.

Then again, maybe not…

Remember, friends: unless Tennessee makes the SEC championship game, these are the last two times you’ll ever have to listen to Gary Danielson in your life. https://t.co/HY8nJQrEF7 — Brian Rice (@briancrice) November 5, 2023

Two things that were great about @AlabamaFTBL last night. 1. They beat @LSUfootball

2. CBS & Gary Danielson will never broadcast a game in Tuscaloosa again. #DeepThoughts. — BamaGoose ? (@BamaGoose256) November 5, 2023

I hate Gary Danielson. (That’s the entire tweet) — Auburn Jokes® (@TheAuburnJokes) November 5, 2023

