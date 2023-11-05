CBSCollege FootballBy Sean Keeley on

One of the worst things you can do at an SEC school tailgate is bring up CBS college football analyst Gary Danielson.

Prepare to be regaled with endless frustrations and annoyances about the SEC on CBS broadcaster, who definitely hates your team (unless you’re Alabama).

Danielson doesn’t always make it easy for himself. Take, for instance, his comments a few weeks back about how Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium wasn’t any more special than any other SEC stadium. Gary, c’mon.

The days of SEC viewers complaining about Danielson are coming to an end, however. As CBS is losing SEC football and shifting focus to the Big Ten, Danielson and broadcasting partner Brad Nessler have been calling more Big Ten games than usual this season as well as calling games outside of their usual SEC on CBS 3:30 p.m. ET timeslot.

That was the case this past Saturday when Nessler and Danielson called the game between Alabama and LSU in Tuscaloosa on Saturday night. Meanwhile, Rich Waltz and Aaron Taylor were on the call for the 3:30 game between Georgia and Missouri.

No offense to Waltz and Taylor, but based on some of the reactions out there from SEC fans, it appears that many of them would have preferred to have their good friend Gary on the call.

While the general consensus is sure to be that SEC viewers will be happy to leave Danielson in the past, it sounds like, for some, the grass may not be greener on the other side and you should always be careful what you wish for.

Then again, maybe not…

