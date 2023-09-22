Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson Credit: CBS Sports
CBSCollege FootballBy Sean Keeley on

To some, the news that CBS announcers Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler will be calling Iowa-Penn State this weekend instead of Alabama-Ole Miss is a sign that the luster has truly fallen off Nick Saban’s Tuscaloosa empire.

To others, it’s a sigh of relief that they’ll get to enjoy the dulcet tones of  Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jason McCourty instead.

The confusing decision comes as CBS begins its part in the new Big Ten media rights deal and prepares to say goodbye to the SEC, which will move to ABC and ESPN in 2024.

While Danielson has become synonymous with SEC football, he’s also earned a lot of ire from SEC fans for their perception that he favors certain schools, amongst other things.

“I don’t like to read it, but I’m well aware of it,” Danielson said in 2021 regarding the backlash he receives. “I don’t like to talk about it much. I don’t like to address it. I really don’t because I don’t like to complain and get into the explaining game. It’s their right. That’s what they do as fans. That’s what makes it fun, but I don’t like to deal with it.”

The news of Danielson’s assignment on Saturday split viewers into two camps. The first was the people who will miss hearing his voice during a critical SEC showdown.

The second camp was viewers thrilled by the realization that they won’t hear Danielson cheering on Alabama. Or is it Ole Miss? Depends on who is complaining.

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, it’s a pretty notable situation given Danielson’s role in SEC on CBS coverage and his long-standing status calling Alabama football games.

Gary Danielson calling Big Ten games. Alabama football not being the big draw of the weekend. Turns out we’ve all got a lot of new things to get used to.

[CBS Sports PR]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley