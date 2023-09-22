Credit: CBS Sports

To some, the news that CBS announcers Gary Danielson and Brad Nessler will be calling Iowa-Penn State this weekend instead of Alabama-Ole Miss is a sign that the luster has truly fallen off Nick Saban’s Tuscaloosa empire.

To others, it’s a sigh of relief that they’ll get to enjoy the dulcet tones of Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Jason McCourty instead.

The confusing decision comes as CBS begins its part in the new Big Ten media rights deal and prepares to say goodbye to the SEC, which will move to ABC and ESPN in 2024.

While Danielson has become synonymous with SEC football, he’s also earned a lot of ire from SEC fans for their perception that he favors certain schools, amongst other things.

“I don’t like to read it, but I’m well aware of it,” Danielson said in 2021 regarding the backlash he receives. “I don’t like to talk about it much. I don’t like to address it. I really don’t because I don’t like to complain and get into the explaining game. It’s their right. That’s what they do as fans. That’s what makes it fun, but I don’t like to deal with it.”

The news of Danielson’s assignment on Saturday split viewers into two camps. The first was the people who will miss hearing his voice during a critical SEC showdown.

Unfortunately, there will be no Gary Danielson on the call for the Bama vs Ole Miss game this weekend. CBS has a double-header and Gary will be at the Iowa at Penn State night game. A real shame. pic.twitter.com/StkxtN1Bdr — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) September 21, 2023

NO GARY DANIELSON Maybe the Castle is actually crumbling https://t.co/lBXmI5xvmG — Steven Willis (@TheStevenWillis) September 20, 2023

The second camp was viewers thrilled by the realization that they won’t hear Danielson cheering on Alabama. Or is it Ole Miss? Depends on who is complaining.

Good. This and Gary Danielson not calling OM/Bama?! I need to buy a lotto ticket! #blessed https://t.co/aa9GzHsTGX — Fleur⚜️de⚜️Licious (@whodatholly9) September 21, 2023

First no Gary Danielson and now this. The football gods are great! https://t.co/SHGq2nghmt — Bill Dyer (@billdyer38) September 21, 2023

Are Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson ready for a 13-6 barn burner? — Royce Lewis Stan Account (@lee_chris04) September 20, 2023

Regardless of where you stand on the issue, it’s a pretty notable situation given Danielson’s role in SEC on CBS coverage and his long-standing status calling Alabama football games.

This Saturday is the first time since the 2009 game vs. Auburn that Gary Danielson will not be in the CBS booth to work an Alabama football game. In 2009, the Ole Miss & Auburn games were called by Craig Bolerjack (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (color). The more you know ? https://t.co/dpTif0LPOt — Griffin Smith (@BurnerGSmith) September 20, 2023

Gary Danielson calling Big Ten games. Alabama football not being the big draw of the weekend. Turns out we’ve all got a lot of new things to get used to.

