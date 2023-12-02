Credit: CBS

We’re about to enter a whole new era when it comes to college football and how we watch it.

The Pac-12 as we know it ended Friday night when Washington defeated Oregon for the conference crown.

Meanwhile, the final SEC Championship Game televised on CBS is taking place Saturday as that network ends its 20+ years of broadcasting some of the biggest SEC games every season.

Before the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs prepared to fight it out for a conference crown and spot in the College Football Playoff, CBS sent the conference title game out with a montage narrated by longtime CBS announcer Verne Lundquist and the announcer who replaced him on the biggest SEC calls, Brad Nessler.

In life and in football, we long to be remembered. We fantasize about leaving a legacy. Today, @GeorgiaFootball and @AlabamaFTBL look to make a lasting memory. For one final time, it’s the SEC Championship Game on CBS. pic.twitter.com/bYK95AKMqO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2023

Verne, Brad, and color commentator Gary Danielson then joined Adam Zucker before the game to talk about the iconic games they all called and the memories they left behind.

"Nobody's had it better than us." Verne, Brad, Gary, and @AdamZuckerCBS reflect on the journey of the SEC on CBS. pic.twitter.com/uRN1qu4iSZ — CBS Sports College Football ? (@CBSSportsCFB) December 2, 2023

The trio of broadcasters also shared high praise for one another and the work they’ve done together.

“I feel like I’m on the Lakers and I’m playing with Magic [Johnson],” said Gary Danielson, referring to Lundquist. “And then I say, okay, Magic’s gone, I’m gonna be the star. And then LeBron [James] shows up,” pointing at Nessler.

“Nobody’s had it better than us,” Danielson added.

CBS previously said goodbye to the SEC last week as the college football regular season ended with a montage celebrating “the iconic moments, indelible memories and remarkable calls from the SEC on CBS.” It’s quite the walk down memory lane and your rooting interests will determine how much you enjoy each highlight and call.

For over 20 years, we’ve had the best seat in the house for the SEC on CBS. We’ll forever celebrate the iconic moments, indelible memories and remarkable calls from the SEC on CBS. pic.twitter.com/frgcg48SFC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 1, 2023

[CBS Sports]