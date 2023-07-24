On Monday, CBS revealed its lineup of broadcasters for the 2023 season. Changes are minimal this year.

The biggest tweak was announced last week by Tiki Barber. As confirmed by CBS on Monday, Barber will work with Andrew Catalon and Matt Ryan in a trio this season, joined by reporter AJ Ross.

Catalon’s former partner, James Lofton, will work with Barber’s former partner, Tom McCarthy. The duo is joined by Jay Feely, who worked with Spero Dedes last season. Dedes will work with Adam Archuleta, who worked with Greg Gumbel a year ago. Gumbel signed a new contract with CBS earlier this year, but stepped away from his NFL duties.

Another change is the addition of Jason McCourty. He’ll call select games this season with newly-added play-by-play announcer Chris Lewis and reporter Ross Tucker.

The top three teams remain unchanged from last year.

Here’s the full lineup.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta

Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely

Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker

Beth Mowins will work as a play-by-play announcer during select weeks (including Week 3, where she replaces McCarthy), and Gene Steratore returns as rules analyst.

The pool of sideline reporters includes a pair of returning faces, Amanda Renner and Aditi Kinkhabwala. Tiffany Blackmon (known for her work at ESPN), Amanda Guerra (CBS Sports HQ), and Justin Walters (CBS Sports Network) also join the stable of sideline reporters.

The cast of The NFL Today also returns. James Brown hosts, and he’s joined by Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms, and insider Jonathan Jones. As previously announced, J.J. Watt joins The NFL Today and will make appearances throughout the 2023 season.

CBS also released the broadcast assignments for the first three weeks of the season, and here’s a look at that.

Week 1

Bengals @ Browns, 1 PM

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Buccaneers @ Vikings, 1 PM

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Texans @ Ravens, 1 PM

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Titans @ Saints, 1 PM

Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, Amanda Guerra

Eagles @ Patriots, 4:25 PM

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Dolphins @ Chargers, 4:25 PM

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Raiders @ Broncos, 4:25 PM

Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon

Week 2

Chiefs @ Jaguars, 1 PM

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Raiders @ Bills, 1 PM

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Ravens @ Bengals, 1 PM

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Chargers @ Titans, 1 PM

Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon

Jets @ Cowboys, 4:25 PM

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Commanders @ Broncos, 4:25 PM

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Week 3

Patriots @ Jets, 1 PM

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Broncos @ Dolphins, 1 PM

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Bills @ Commanders, 1 PM

Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross

Titans @ Browns, 1 PM

Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala

Colts @ Ravens, 1 PM

Beth Mowins, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon

Panthers @ Seahawks, 4 PM

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

