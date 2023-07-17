Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Tiki Barber poses for a photo on the red carpet before the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One change to the NFL on CBS broadcaster lineup has been announced by an analyst impacted by the change.

On Monday, Tiki Barber said on his radio show that he’ll be calling the NFL on CBS this season with play-by-play announcer Andrew Catalon and analyst Matt Ryan in a three-man booth.

Last year, Barber called games with Tom McCarthy. Catalon worked with James Lofton, and Ryan was the starting quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts.

In May, Ryan announced he’d be joining CBS as a game and studio analyst this season, but stopped short of officially retiring.

Barber’s elevation up the ladder at CBS isn’t unexpected. In June, the New York Post reported he’d be getting a full slate of games this season with Devin McCourty also joining the lineup of CBS game analysts for “a handful” of broadcasts.

The lineup of NFL on CBS broadcast teams is beginning to come into focus. It’s widely expected that the top three teams of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo, Ian Eagle and Charles Davis, and Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will all be returning. Catalon working with Barber and Ryan means James Lofton’s future is up in the air. Greg Gumbel won’t be calling games this season, meaning Adam Archuleta still needs a partner.

Further down the lineup, CBS still has the pairing of Spero Dedes and Jay Feely, and Tom McCarthy is now without an analyst following Barber’s elevation.

CBS still seems like they’re a play-by-play announcer short, so we’ll keep an eye out on future additions to firm up their lineup.