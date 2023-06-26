While the full NFL on CBS announcing roster for the upcoming 2023 NFL season has not yet been revealed, we now know a couple of the tweaks from 2022. On Monday, Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported in his media newsletter that Tiki Barber (seen at right above) is set to call a full slate of NFL games for CBS this fall, and Jason McCourty (seen at left above) is joining the network for some selected games:

NEWSLETTER+: Reviewing Derek Jeter, NFL booth news, FAN, Shams, ESPN's Jon Snow, NBA draft review, Ebersol.https://t.co/R7bDfnMu4J — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 26, 2023

Here’s what Marchand wrote on that front:

Tiki Barber and Jason McCourty will have expanded roles on CBS’s NFL game coverage this season, The Post has learned. Barber will work a full schedule of broadcasts for CBS after being on a handful of games in recent seasons. It’s been a good run for Barber, who was handed the keys by WFAN to be one of its afternoon hosts. Meanwhile, McCourty, the “Good Morning Football” co-host, will call a handful of NFL games for CBS. We are very high on McCourty’s potential after he shined working with Ian Eagle on some Westwood One radio broadcasts.

As Marchand also notes, this comes after McCourty’s brother Devin got a role on NBC’s Sunday Night Football pre-game show, Football Night In America. While Jason McCourty’s CBS role here isn’t going to be every week, it is notable to see him making the jump to TV game commentary in addition to his work on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

As for Barber, he’s no stranger to the NFL on CBS. He called some games for the network with Beth Mowins in 2019 and 2020, then called some with Tom McCarthy in 2021 and 2022. But it’s interesting to see him elevated to an every-week role. And this comes around some notable other changes in his media work.

Barber went from CBS Sports Radio to New York’s WFAN in December 2021, initially on a midday show with Brandon Tierney. Earlier this month, Barber was named as the replacement for Craig Carton on the afternoon drive show with Evan Roberts. And Marchand notes elsewhere in that column that Shaun Morash, known for his work as a producer and on-air contributor for The DA Show (with Damon Amendolara) on CBS Sports Radio, his Giants’ podcast for WFAN, his love of Entenmann’s donuts, and more, will be joining Barber and Roberts on that show. It will be interesting to see how that new show goes, and how Barber balances his radio work with his now fuller schedule of NFL on CBS work.

[The New York Post; McCourty photo from NFL.com, Barber photo from the NFL Honors ceremony this year, from Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports.]