On Tuesday, CBS Sports announced their broadcaster lineup for the 2022 NFL season.

Much like Fox, CBS avoided major change to the lineup.

Here are the network’s top seven broadcast teams.

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins

Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross

Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

Tom McCarthy, Tiki Barber

Additionally, Beth Mowins will occasionally work as a play by play announcer, while Amanda Renner, Aditi Kinkhabwala, and Michael Grady will work as reporters and Gene Steratore returns as the rules analyst.

The changes from last year are minimal.

All seven broadcast teams from last year return, with the reporters for the top four teams remaining unchanged.

Aditi Kinkhabwala is a new addition to the pool of rotating reporters, replacing Sherree Burruss (who took over Jenny Dell’s old role as the top CBS Sports Network college football reporter, with Dell replacing Jamie Erdahl as the top SEC on CBS reporter).

That’s it!

CBS has a deep lineup of NFL broadcasters, and with none of that lineup leaving the company over the last year, change wasn’t necessary.

The company also announced plans for The NFL Today, with just one change. James Brown returns as host alongside analysts Nate Burleson, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, and Phil Simms, while Jonathan Jones is the new insider for the pregame show.

