The Savannah Bananas use a little trickery as the limbo on the pitchers mound during the first home game of the season on Friday, February 23, 2024 at Historic Grayson Stadium. Photo Credit: Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Savannah Bananas, the barnstorming exhibition baseball team that has turned into a viral sensation, is taking another step forward.

The Bananas have a new streaming deal.

The team announced Wednesday that 19 games will be streamed live this year on Stadium and Bally Live. The broadcasts are free and have no ads.

Banana Ball will be on @Stadium and @ballylivenow! Check out the full streaming schedule below. Things kick off this weekend with the Bananas game on Friday and then on Saturday, you’ll get to see the first Party Animals alternate broadcast! All games will be FREE to stream on… pic.twitter.com/KjB7fDkyJj — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) April 10, 2024

The first game will be streamed April 12 at 7 p.m.

If you haven’t caught the Bananas in action yet, they’re baseball’s equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters, bringing all sorts of zany antics to the baseball field. They’ve drawn sell-out crowds and been featured in articles and an ESPN2/ESPN+ series, Bananaland.

The team wrapped up an 87-game 33-city tour in 2023, and has been honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

And the first pitch of the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour is a strike and the yellow ball is heading straight to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown🤩 pic.twitter.com/i84WQ3ghhJ — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) February 18, 2023

The Bananas are taking their games to MLB stadiums for the first time in 2024. They made their MLB stadium debut March 9 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, and they also have stops scheduled for Boston, Washington, Cleveland, Philadelphia and Miami.

Some Bananas fans were concerned about what the new streaming deal meant for the remainder of the schedule. The team quickly clarified the situation, tweeting, “All other games on our schedule will be on YouTube as always! When there is a Party Animals Alternate broadcast on Bally, the Bananas broadcast will still be on YouTube. We’ll post reminders each game day on social media so you know exactly where the stream is that night.”

The games below will be exclusively on Bally Live and Stadium except June 8, July 13, August 10, and September 21 which will also be streamed on YouTube.

All other games on our schedule will be on YouTube as always! When there is a Party Animals Alternate broadcast on Bally, the… — Savannah Bananas (@TheSavBananas) April 10, 2024



