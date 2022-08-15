On Monday, ESPN announced an ESPN+ series called Bananaland, featuring the Savannah Bananas, a viral baseball sensation in the Coastal Plain League.

The series will premiere on Friday, August 19th with its first episode on both ESPN+ and ESPN2, with four further episodes premiering on ESPN+ each Friday through mid-September.

Here’s a trailer.

Capturing the origins of the Bananas’ wild, new style of baseball, Bananaland follows the team’s owners, players, coaches, and staff as they embark on a seven-city “World Tour” in their quest to bring the revolutionary rules and extravagant showmanship of Banana Ball to the masses.

ESPN2 will also air a Bananas game at 7 PM on Friday in advance of the first episode’s premiere, with another five games (August 20th, August 26th, August 27th, September 2nd, September 3rd) all streaming on ESPN+.

In case anyone needs some non-MLB baseball content in their lives prior to football season, this series and the live games might fit the bill pretty well.

[ESPN]