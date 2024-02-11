Feb 10, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guards Jeremiah Davenport (24) and Davonte Davis (4) celebrate after the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 78-75. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

There are many suggestive references that sometimes show up in sports, in everything from commentary to telestrators to tweets. The latest comes from what from the Arkansas Razorbacks’ men’s basketball team posted to Twitter/X Saturday night after a 78-75 home win over the Georgia Bulldogs:

Got that Hog in us pic.twitter.com/w3pK8Tg33o — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball ? (@RazorbackMBB) February 11, 2024

Yes, that would appear to be an attempt to reference the regular “Got that dawg in him,” Georgia being the Bulldogs, and Arkansas’ pig mascot (which comes with a tradition of “Calling the hogs”). However, “Got that hog in us” can be read an entirely different way. And that led to a lot of reactions. Here are some of those:

I know what they were going for, but this ain’t the flex they thought it was. — Nikko (@TweetsByNikko) February 11, 2024

By the standards of odd team account tweets, this is pretty mild. And that’s part of why this hasn’t been deleted 19-plus hours later (and probably shouldn’t be at this point). But it did provide a fair bit of laughter, and a lot of jokes at the Razorbacks’ expense. We’ll see if their accounts continue to use sayings like “Got that hog in us” going forward or not.

[Arkansas Razorbacks MBB on Twitter/X]