Following the Seattle Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson (seen above at February’s NFL Honors awards ceremony) to the Denver Broncos Tuesday, many thoughts turned to “Wilson,” the volleyball friend of Tom Hanks’ Cast Away character Chuck Noland. The Broncos even tweeted a GIF of Noland drawing the face on the volleyball:

But the Seahawks took a different approach, tweeting the scene where Noland loses the ball off his raft following a storm and yells “Wilson, where are you? WILSON! WILSON!” They then deleted that tweet. Here’s a screengrab of it:

Looks like Russell Wilson isn’t the only person who no longer works for the @Seahawks Fairly certain they just fired their social media manager too ? pic.twitter.com/oYA5GALWI5 — Tommy G (@TommyGreturns) March 8, 2022

The Seahawks weren’t the only people to think of that, of course. In fact, The Ringer did a version where they replaced the volleyball with Russell Wilson’s head:

Seahawks fans after seeing Russell Wilson get traded ? pic.twitter.com/Q5HQEHJ2Oz — The Ringer (@ringer) March 8, 2022

But it is interesting that the Seahawks would tweet that and then delete it. The deletion did come after some criticism, although some of that was more about the trade than the specific tweet:

Seattle tweeting this out pic.twitter.com/rUGE30kL3R — PMT Memes (@PardonMyMeme) March 8, 2022

Joe Douglas ended your franchise pic.twitter.com/4Ep8USVfIA — Nova (@Nova_NYJ) March 8, 2022

There was some criticism for the specific tweet, though, and especially for how quickly they did that relative to a more sincere thank you:

This is gonna get deleted. This before an appreciation post? pic.twitter.com/Bon1bRxGzI — Steve Olvera (@steveo6924) March 8, 2022

At any rate, the team certainly didn’t wind up standing by their video clip.

[@TommyGReturns on Twitter; top photo from Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports]