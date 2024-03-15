Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his match win over Felix Auger-Aliassime during round three of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2024.

Despite pulling back from the tennis world last week, Netflix is still committed to at least one player in the sport.

On Thursday, Netflix announced a new docuseries fittingly called Alcaraz, the docuseries, focusing on Carlos Alcaraz during his 2024 season.

Alcaraz, the docuseries started filming during The Netflix Slam, which was won by Alcaraz, earlier this month and will continue through the rest of the year.

Alcaraz, the docuseries will follow the tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz both on and off the court during his 2024 season. The series will get closer than ever before to one of the best athletes in the world, who is revolutionizing the world of tennis. “I am very happy about this experience with Morena Films and Netflix. People are going to get to watch everything you don’t see on a tennis court. I think it’s something very different. I hope you enjoy this series as much as I will,” says Carlos Alcaraz.

Last week, Netflix canceled tennis docuseries Break Point after two seasons due to low viewership and concerns about access to players.

Keeping the focus tight on Alcaraz might result in a more compelling, centered docuseries that ultimately creates a better viewing experience. By the same token, it could get quite boring and repetitive. The only way to know is to watch the feature when it premieres.

No release date for Alcaraz, the docuseries has been announced.

[Netflix]