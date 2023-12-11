Following its broadcast of The Netflix Cup in November, Netflix is heading back into the world of live sports in March with a tennis event.

The Netflix Slam will take place on Sunday, March 3, and will air live at noon PT. Taking place in Las Vegas, The Netflix Slam will be headlined by a match between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

The event will be streamed in both English and Spanish. More matches will be announced as the event approaches.

“I’m very excited for my first visit to Las Vegas, one of the most iconic and entertaining cities in the world,” said Nadal. “I’m also very excited to be playing with my fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz. I am sure it will be a fantastic night of tennis.” “I’m honored and so happy to be sharing the court with Rafa in Las Vegas,” said Alcaraz, U.S. Open and Wimbledon champion. “He’s an all-time great, of course, and his records and achievements speak for themselves. Rafa also is one of the nicest guys on Tour and I look forward to our match on March 3.” “I’m thrilled that with The Netflix Slam, we can give our global audience an opportunity to watch two tennis greats battle each other in a one-of-a-kind live event,” said Gabe Spitzer, Vice President, Nonfiction Sports, Netflix. “A legend like Rafa and a champion like Carlos together on the court, along with tons of other action, promises to be a live show fans won’t want to miss.” “We anticipate The Netflix Slam at Mandalay Bay will be one of the most entertaining events of the year,” said Lance Evans, Senior Vice President of Sports and Sponsorship, MGM Resorts International. “Tennis fans worldwide will be treated to an unforgettable experience as two of the sport’s elite champions compete in the sports capital of the world.”

After being tied to acquiring live sports rights for years (to no avail), Netflix finally jumped into the pool with November’s The Netflix Cup, a golf event featuring F1 drivers and PGA Tour golfers. The reception was largely positive, which didn’t hurt Netflix’s efforts in creating another live event like The Netflix Slam. Like with The Netflix Cup, The Netflix Slam will promote another Netflix property – the tennis docuseries Break Point, which has already been renewed for a second season.

The Netflix Slam is scheduled to stream on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on Netflix.

