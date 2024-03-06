The Soccer Tournament, which debuted in 2023, has a new home for its 2024 edition.

ESPN announced on Tuesday that it would air 2024’s edition of The Soccer Tournament, created by the same people that created summer staple The Basketball Tournament, across its platforms.

“Following our successful alliance with The Basketball Tournament, we are thrilled to expand our association with The Tournament and better serve soccer fans,” said Sonia Gomez, Senior Director of Programming and Acquisitions, ESPN. “The Soccer Tournament’s innovative format, diverse lineup of teams, and star-studded personalities will showcase the global appeal of soccer.” “We are excited for this agreement with ESPN on both our one-million-dollar, winner-take-all men’s tournament and one-million-dollar, winner-take-all women’s tournament,” said TST founder and CEO Jon Mugar. “Through this relationship, we will be able to amplify the energy and excitement coming from all of the players, teams and personalities flying into Cary, North Carolina from across the globe this June.”

27 matches from this year’s tournament, which runs from June 5-10, will be streamed on ESPN+. Eight more will air on ESPN’s linear networks.

Last year, the inaugural edition of The Soccer Tournament aired across NBC’s platforms, with 27 matches streaming live on Peacock.

New this year is the addition of an eight-team women’s tournament. Former USWNT star Heather O’Reilly has committed to play on a team called US Women, while various Duke alumni will make up a team called SoccerHead FC.

The men’s tournament is expanding to 48 teams from 32. Former Manchester rivals Nani and Mario Balotelli will team up on Nani FC, while noted Fox soccer analyst and former NFL player Chad Johnson will play for Nati SC. Sire Seven features several ex-Premier League players, including Tom Huddlestone, Stephen Ireland, Ravel Morrison, and Premier League champion Danny Simpson, while Saturdays Football lists Cruz Beckham (one of David’s sons) on its roster.

[ESPN]