The NFL Brazil game in Week 1 will air exclusively on Peacock in 2024.

While Peacock won’t exclusively be airing an NFL Playoff game this season, the streamer will be airing a game during the NFL’s Opening Week in September.

Per the NFL, the league’s game in Brazil on the Friday of Opening Week (September 6) will exclusively air on Peacock.

NBC also announced the game on Tuesday. It will also air on local broadcast stations in the home markets of the competing teams.

In February, the league announced the Brazil game in Sao Paulo, hosted by the Philadelphia Eagles. While an opponent for the Eagles has yet to be announced, Maurice Hurst II of the Cleveland Browns indicated last week that the Browns would be the opponent.

Putting this game on Peacock now gives NBC four straight nights of primetime football in September, though only the Brazil game will be a Peacock exclusive. NBC airs its traditional Opening Night game on Thursday, September 5, and Sunday Night Football on Sunday, September 8. On Saturday, September 7, NBC will air a Big Ten football game. The matchups have yet to be announced for any of these games. Peacock has also exclusively aired Big Ten football games in various timeslots, though those have also not been announced for the 2024 season.

Adding the game to Peacock’s slate of exclusive content makes sense for the streamer, and is another carrot to potentially entice subscribers to stick around. Every event from the Summer Olympics will stream on Peacock from late July through mid-August. The 2024-25 Premier League season begins on August 17, the college football season begins in full force on August 29, and the NFL season begins on September 5.

The NFL also officially announced that a Wild Card playoff game would air on Prime Video. The cost for that game was reported at $150 million in February.

[NBC Sports]