Earlier this month, Amazon landed the streaming-exclusive NFL Playoff game for the 2024-25 season. In doing so, Amazon acquired the game from NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. While it was unclear then, the rumored price is now out there.

CNBC reported on Wednesday evening that Prime Video will pay $150 million for the exclusive rights to an NFL playoff game next season.

Alex Sherman, the network’s resident media reporter, emerged to report the news. Awful Announcing captured video of Sherman’s report.

Just now @sherman4949 went on CNBC with news that the price tag for Amazon's streaming exclusive playoff game next year is $150 million. Earlier today, @FOS reported the number at $120 million NFL equivalent to finding an extra $30 million in their couch cushions. pic.twitter.com/xgEM9ITmPS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 22, 2024

“I’m told the number is closer to $150 million rather than $120 million from a source familiar with the matter,” Sherman said. He added that both Amazon and the NFL both issued “no comment” on the news.

“The point of why this is important is that Peacock paid $110 million for the last playoff game. So, if Amazon is paying closer to $150 million for this one, now we’re talking about a 30-plus percent increase. Not a nine or ten percent increase.

Earlier Wednesday, Front Office Sports reported that the NFL’s price tag was $120 million to have the rights for the game next January. This new figure would obviously contend with that FOS report.

When Peacock shelled out $110 million for the game, you had to expect that whatever price tag the game had last year, it would absolutely go up this year. Especially after the game was a well-rounded success for the popular streaming service. The network boasted that 23 million people watched the AFC Wild Card game between the Miami Dolphins and the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Obviously, that tag shot up here. $150 million is no small sum, and Amazon clearly has shown a ‘want’ to stream NFL games. Their Prime Vision cast has gotten rave reviews, and it’s being featured in a potential playoff game definitely creates a big moment for that alternate broadcast, in a way. It will likely have more exposure than ever before previously, so perhaps that’s a sub-level storyline to watch here. Alternate broadcasts are all the rage, after all.

Nonetheless, the price is going up, just like everything else these days.

[Awful Announcing; Front Office Sports]