Accounting for the recent trend toward cord-cutting, Marquee Sports Network has now announced the timing for their long-running plans to launch a direct-to-consumer streaming service. That will enable viewers to watch Chicago Cubs games without paying for a cable, satellite, or virtual multichannel video programming distributor subscription. While details remain scarce, Cubs’ president of business operations Crane Kenney said Saturday in an interview on 670 The Score that the over-the-top offering service could be available as soon as next month.

“To reach our fans that have cut the cord, we’re introducing a streaming service this year,” Kenney said. “We’re aiming for July, sometime after the All-Star break, to bring a service for those who say ‘I cut the cord, I don’t have Fubo—which we are available on—but I’d like to buy Marquee individually, just the channel, to see Cubs games.'”

Marquee Sports Network is owned by the Cubs in conjunction with Diamond Sports Group, the latter of which is the in-bankruptcy subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group and parent of the Bally Sports regional networks. It debuted in 2020, taking over as the team’s exclusive broadcast partner. They had previously aired games on WGN, NBC Sports Chicago and ABC 7.

The Cubs join the Boston Red Sox (with NESN), the New York Yankees (with YES), and the five MLB teams that do have OTT deals with Bally Sports Plus (out of the 14 Diamond has MLB deals with) as early adopters of the DTC model. And this could be a smart pivot for the team, as they have experienced declining viewership of late. That’s been a product of both the team’s irrelevance (one playoff appearance since 2019) and the prevailing cord-cutting phenomenon, with virtual MVPDs and a la carte streaming services emerging as legitimate threats to cable.

Kenney’s announcement of the Marquee DTC timing plans comes at a fascinating time. Regional sports networks are facing significant uncertainty at the moment, left reeling from industry developments including Diamond’s recent bankruptcy filing and Warner Bros. Discovery’s plan to ditch their RSNs. Diamond has returned the San Diego Padres’ rights to the team, leading to MLB broadcasting those games themselves on a new MVPD-distributed channel (as well as with an in-market OTT offering on MLB.TV, the first there, and on ESPN+). And a similar situation may play out with the Arizona Diamondbacks in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, with the Cubs, Marquee general manager Mike McCarthy had talked about the plans for DTC offering as early as last fall. But it’s now set to actually launch in the next month. Kenney said in that 670 The Score interview Saturday that the timing here is about making sure the launch goes smoothly and the offering is available on a wide variety of devices.

“We’re taking our time to make sure this thing is exactly right,” Kenney said, as transcribed by Jeff Agrest of the Chicago Sun-Times. “In terms of the quality of the program, the type of program, pricing, marketing, ease of access so it’s available on all devices, whether it’s Roku, a hand-held, etc.”

Marquee’s Cubs’ broadcast territory includes Greater Chicago, Iowa, Eastern and Central Nebraska, parts of Michigan, Southern Wisconsin and the majority of Indiana.

