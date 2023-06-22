Still dealing with the fallout from its recent bankruptcy filing, Diamond Sports Group, which owns and operates Bally Sports, wants to end its broadcast partnership with the Arizona Diamondbacks, which runs through 2035.

In an emergency motion filed Thursday in U.S. bankruptcy court, Diamonds Sports Group argued the deal is “burdensome and unnecessary,” requesting a hearing on June 29th, two days before its next payment is due.

“The current costs associated with performing under the Diamondbacks agreement outweigh the revenues the debtors are able to obtain through broadcasting Diamondbacks games,” DSG conveyed in a court filing obtained by Front Office Sports. “As such, the debtors have concluded that the Diamondbacks agreement does not fit within the debtors’ long-term strategic plan and therefore is not necessary to the debtors’ business.”

If Judge Chris Lopez approves, the Diamondbacks will join the San Diego Padres as one of two teams without an RSN (regional sports network). Instead of a distributor, MLB has made Padres games available on local TV while offering a streaming alternative for subscribers of MLB.TV. The NBA’s Phoenix Suns have made similar arrangements to depart Bally Sports Arizona, which should go into effect next season.

Despite its recent downturn, facing almost $8 billion in debt, Diamond Sports Group maintains broadcast rights for several teams, including the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers, and Minnesota Twins.

[Front Office Sports]