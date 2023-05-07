It’s been nearly five months since the soccer world was shaken by the untimely passing of American journalist, Grant Wahl.

He collapsed during the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal matchup at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and died of an aortic aneurysm.

Wahl has been recognized for his profound impact on the sports media landscape during his time at Sports Illustrated as well as his incredible impact on soccer and how the sport was perceived in the United States and abroad. Many have paid tribute to the late Wahl, including Universal Television/WBD Television series Ted Lasso (which airs on Apple TV+), as well as Major League Soccer and US Soccer.

But perhaps the ultimate tribute to Wahl was Saturday’s induction into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

Wahl was officially inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as a recipient of the 2023 Colin Jose Media Award, which was “created to honor the contributions of members of the print and electronic media,” as well as journalists whose careers have made significant long-term contributions to soccer in the United States.

Wahl’s wife, renowned infectious disease physician Dr. Céline Gounder and his brother, Eric, accepted the award on his behalf.

We are honored to be joined by Grant Wahl's wife @celinegounder and brother Eric Wahl to speak and accept the award on his behalf. #NSHOF23 pic.twitter.com/KYit2hJhGE — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) May 6, 2023

“He dedicated his life to growing the game and left an indelible legacy on American soccer,” the official National Soccer Hall of Fame Twitter account wrote.

He dedicated his life to growing the game and left an indelible legacy on American soccer. Grant Wahl has officially been inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame as the recipient of the 2023 Colin Jose Media Award. #NSHOF23 pic.twitter.com/TORO54Eynk — National Soccer HOF (@soccerhof) May 6, 2023

While US Soccer is honoring Wahl by reserving a spot for him in the press box at every US men’s and women’s home match through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Saturday’s introduction is a permanent reminder of the legacy he left and the impact he had on the sport.

[National Soccer Hall of Fame]