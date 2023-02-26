It’s been three months since Grant Wahl’s untimely passing, and it’s still unimaginable to think he’s gone. Wahl collapsed during the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal match and died of an aortic aneurysm.

As Major League Soccer opened its 28th season, the league honored Wahl by reserving a spot for him in the press box of every stadium that’s hosting a match this opening weekend.

Paying tribute to one of the most prominent voices in our game. Grant Wahl is forever in our hearts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WqbFdNlACT — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 26, 2023

“Every MLS press box reserved a seat for Grant Wahl today as we paid tribute to the legendary soccer writer on opening weekend.

“As one of the most revered voices in soccer, Grant will forever be remembered for his immeasurable impact on the game.”

Most teams posted their tributes as well.

Today, @MLS honors legendary soccer writer Grant Wahl by reserving a seat in the press box at every match. pic.twitter.com/4i80RVSI7y — PhilaUnion (@PhilaUnion) February 25, 2023

Today, we joined clubs across @MLS in leaving a seat for @GrantWahl in our press box ? pic.twitter.com/IhhokzZLa0 — Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) February 25, 2023

Today, we joined clubs across @MLS in honoring legendary soccer writer Grant Wahl by reserving a seat in our press box ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hggo9dOL5m — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) February 26, 2023

Tonight, we join clubs from across @MLS in reserving a seat in our press box for Grant Wahl, a pioneer of American soccer journalism who made an immense impact on the sport. pic.twitter.com/6jxOsN5b2W — Austin FC Communications (@AustinFC_PR) February 25, 2023

We join @MLS clubs in honoring journalist Grant Wahl by reserving a seat in our press box tonight ❤️? pic.twitter.com/h28ePmRRwm — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) February 25, 2023

For Grant. ? Today, every @MLS club has a seat saved in the press box in memory of legendary soccer writer Grant Wahl. pic.twitter.com/KDz3xFfGo0 — FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) February 26, 2023

Nice tribute to Grant Wahl in the Inter Miami press box for tonight’s opener vs Montreal. He and his excellent coverage of soccer will be missed. RIP. @HeraldSports @MiamiHerald @InterMiamiCF #MLS #InterMiamiCF pic.twitter.com/KaEv0OyzpZ — Michelle Kaufman (@kaufsports) February 25, 2023

In addition to honoring the memory of Grant Wahl, Orlando City SC, Charlotte FC, and DC United honored others who passed away during the offseason. Orlando remembered Dylan Lyons, who was murdered while reporting on a homicide in the Orlando area. Charlotte honored defender Anton Walkes, who died from injuries suffered in a boat crash. DC United paid tribute to Kevin Payne, one of the founders of MLS and a longtime executive for DC United.

Forever with us. ? pic.twitter.com/crmg3Ydpps — Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) February 25, 2023

MLS had a great 2023 debut yesterday. 31 goals in 11 matches, two 3-2 games that had 90+ min turnaround endings, great attendances – @CharlotteFC and @ATLUTD – had crowds of at least 65k, touching tributes to @GrantWahl and @AntonWalkes + Apple TV did a good job handling it ?? pic.twitter.com/WzQhHK7uaq — Luis Miguel Echegaray (@lmechegaray) February 26, 2023

A moment of silence for the late, great Kevin Payne. His legacy lives on in all of the lives he touched ?❤️ https://t.co/b5sS71xAjo pic.twitter.com/qWoFDMe8Rc — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 26, 2023

Along with the tribute at MLS stadiums, US Soccer is honoring Wahl by reserving a spot for him in the press box at every US men’s and women’s home match through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

[MLS]