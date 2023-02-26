Grant Wahl
SoccerBy Phillip Bupp on

It’s been three months since Grant Wahl’s untimely passing, and it’s still unimaginable to think he’s gone. Wahl collapsed during the Argentina-Netherlands World Cup quarterfinal match and died of an aortic aneurysm.

As Major League Soccer opened its 28th season, the league honored Wahl by reserving a spot for him in the press box of every stadium that’s hosting a match this opening weekend.

“Every MLS press box reserved a seat for Grant Wahl today as we paid tribute to the legendary soccer writer on opening weekend.

“As one of the most revered voices in soccer, Grant will forever be remembered for his immeasurable impact on the game.”

Most teams posted their tributes as well.

In addition to honoring the memory of Grant Wahl, Orlando City SC, Charlotte FC, and DC United honored others who passed away during the offseason. Orlando remembered Dylan Lyons, who was murdered while reporting on a homicide in the Orlando area. Charlotte honored defender Anton Walkes, who died from injuries suffered in a boat crash. DC United paid tribute to Kevin Payne, one of the founders of MLS and a longtime executive for DC United.

Along with the tribute at MLS stadiums, US Soccer is honoring Wahl by reserving a spot for him in the press box at every US men’s and women’s home match through the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

[MLS]

About Phillip Bupp

News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing, highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

Follow me on Twitter @phillipbupp

View all posts by Phillip Bupp