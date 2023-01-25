On Wednesday, the National Soccer Hall of Fame announced the late Grant Wahl as the 2023 recipient of the Colin Jose Media Award, “created to honor the contributions of members of the print and electronic media.”

US Soccer then announced a tribute to Wahl during Wednesday’s USMNT friendly with Serbia, including a jersey with his name on it, a framed photo, and flowers at an open press box seat.

Furthermore, the federation said they’d leave an empty seat for Wahl at all USMNT and USWNT home matches through the 2026 World Cup.

To honor Grant at our first match since the World Cup, we will have a "WAHL" jersey on an open seat in the press box, along with a framed photo and flowers. A seat will always be left open for Grant at all home @USMNT and @USWNT matches from now until the 2026 World Cup. https://t.co/gDD3W3PzvL — U.S. Soccer Comms (@ussoccer_comms) January 25, 2023

The 49-year old Wahl passed away at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last month from an aortic aneurysm.