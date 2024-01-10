Nov 11, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; New Jersey/New York Gotham FC defender Ali Krieger (11) at a press conference after the NWSL Championship against OL Reign at Snapdragon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Following her retirement in November, two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion Ali Krieger is joining CBS Sports as an analyst.

CBS announced the news on Wednesday.

In a statement, Krieger talked about her goals in joining CBS.

“I’m thrilled to be joining CBS Sports’ soccer coverage across its platforms and remaining close to the game after retiring,” said Krieger. “It’s an exciting opportunity to be able to share with fans my analysis and unique perspective from a lifetime of playing at the highest levels across the world. Now that my playing career has ended, I’m looking forward to continue growing the game here in a new and intriguing way with CBS Sports and its 24/7 CBS Sports Golazo Network.”

Krieger will debut on CBS Sports platforms this week, appearing on the January 11 and 12 episodes of Morning Footy on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. In addition to studio appearances on the Golazo Network, Krieger will serve as an analyst for coverage of the Concacaf W Gold Cup, beginning in February and airing on Paramount+.

The United States is taking part in the Concacaf W Gold Cup, and will play in a group with Mexico, Argentina, and the winner of a playoff between Guyana and the Dominican Republic.

Adding an experienced American women’s international player, as CBS did on the men’s side with Clint Dempsey, to its talent lineup is a smart move from CBS. Paramount has an increasing amount of women’s soccer matches across its platforms, including the NWSL and the Women’s Super League in England, and adding former players like Krieger to cover the women’s game more thoroughly is sensible.

Over the summer, CBS also launched a new show called Attacking Third focusing on women’s soccer. Attacking Third initially launched as a podcast, but has since added the video component to the Golazo Network.