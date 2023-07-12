On Wednesday, CBS Sports announced a new women’s soccer show for the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Attacking Third, the CBS Sports women’s soccer podcast and social media brand, is expanding into a three-times-a-week, year-round show.

Airing at 4 PM ET each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Attacking Third will provide “unparalleled and exhaustive coverage of the sport globally, including the NWSL, Barclays Women’s Super League (WSL), U.S. Women’s National Team, UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) and more.”

The launch of the Attacking Third show also spells the end of the podcast of the same name. The CBS release notes that the podcast “will evolve to exclusively feature audio versions of the new show.”

Attacking Third will premiere Monday, July 17 at 4 PM ET on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. Its debut week will feature Jenny Chiu, Poppy Miller, Jordan Angeli, Darian Jenkins, Lisa Carlin, Christine Cupo, Sandra Herrera, and Anita Jones.

Launching this show before the start of this summer’s 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is a smart (and completely logical) decision from CBS, and its friendly time slot will likely pay dividends.

CBS launched the Golazo Network in the spring, and its schedule of original programming included a pair of shows: Morning Footy from 7 AM-9 AM ET and Box 2 Box from 1 PM-2 PM ET on weekdays. Adding more original content to go along with its slate of live and historical matches is a sensible move, and I’d expect CBS to keep adding original content to the Golazo Network’s lineup as the year goes on.

[CBS Sports]