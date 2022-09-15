On Thursday, CBS Sports announced the company’s coverage plans for the 2022-23 Barclays Women’s Super League season. The two-year pact was initially announced last November.

The WSL is England’s top flight league for women’s soccer, and joins the NWSL on CBS platforms.

This season, 57 matches (of the 132 scheduled) will be broadcast on CBS platforms. Paramount+ is the home for most of the matches, with some airing on CBS Sports Network.

Five matches will air over the first two matchweeks, with four of those five airing on Paramount+ and one airing on CBS Sports Network. The four Paramount+ matches all take places on Sunday, while the one CBS Sports Network match is on a Saturday.

Sunday, September 18th: Aston Villa vs Manchester City, 7:30 AM (Paramount+)

Sunday, September 18th: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 12 PM (Paramount+)

Saturday, September 24th: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur, 6:30 AM (CBS Sports Network)

Sunday, September 25th: Chelsea vs Manchester City, 11 AM (Paramount+)

Sunday, September 25th: Liverpool vs Everton, 1:45 PM (Paramount+)

While this isn’t an overwhelming amount of content, it’s content nonetheless, and bolsters the Paramount+ lineup of soccer content. It also gives the WSL some added exposure in the US following England’s success and the overall popularity of this summer’s UEFA Women’s Euro 2022.

[CBS Sports]