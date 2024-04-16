The 2024 edition of the NBA Play-In Tournament begins Tuesday with four teams from each conference attempting to earn their conference’s final two playoff spots. This year, TNT has the Western Conference playoffs, while ESPN has the Eastern Conference. Each has a pretty stacked lineup of teams in the Play-In Tournament, and the possibility of a Lakers-Warriors play-in game is on the table for TNT.
NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament
Tuesday, April 16
LA Lakers at New Orleans
TNT/truTV 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Allie LaForce
NBA BetCast (truTV): Adam Lefkoe, John Henson, Tim Doyle
Golden State at Sacramento
TNT /truTV 10 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes
NBA BetCast (truTV): Adam Lefkoe, John Henson, Tim Doyle
Wednesday, April 17
Miami at Philadelphia
ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m.
Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, Lisa Salters
NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart (ESPN2): Kevin Hart, Plastic Cup Boyz, guests
Atlanta at Chicago
ESPN 9:30 p.m.
Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Cassidy Hubbarth
Friday, April 19
Miami/Philadelphia vs Atlanta/Chicago
ESPN, time TBA
Announcers TBA
LA Lakers/New Orleans vs Golden State/Sacramento
TNT, time TBA
Announcers TBA
