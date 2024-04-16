De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings Apr 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
Announcing SchedulesNBABy Joe Lucia on

The 2024 edition of the NBA Play-In Tournament begins Tuesday with four teams from each conference attempting to earn their conference’s final two playoff spots. This year, TNT has the Western Conference playoffs, while ESPN has the Eastern Conference. Each has a pretty stacked lineup of teams in the Play-In Tournament, and the possibility of a Lakers-Warriors play-in game is on the table for TNT.

NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament

Tuesday, April 16

LA Lakers at New Orleans
TNT/truTV 7:30 p.m.
Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Allie LaForce
NBA BetCast (truTV): Adam Lefkoe, John Henson, Tim Doyle

Golden State at Sacramento
TNT /truTV 10 p.m.
Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes
NBA BetCast (truTV): Adam Lefkoe, John Henson, Tim Doyle

Wednesday, April 17

Miami at Philadelphia
ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m.
Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, Lisa Salters
NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart (ESPN2): Kevin Hart, Plastic Cup Boyz, guests

Atlanta at Chicago
ESPN 9:30 p.m.
Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Cassidy Hubbarth

Friday, April 19

Miami/Philadelphia vs Atlanta/Chicago
ESPN, time TBA
Announcers TBA

LA Lakers/New Orleans vs Golden State/Sacramento
TNT, time TBA
Announcers TBA

h/t Sammy!

About Joe Lucia

I hate your favorite team. I also sort of hate most of my favorite teams.

View all posts by Joe Lucia