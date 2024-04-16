Apr 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (11) defends during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 edition of the NBA Play-In Tournament begins Tuesday with four teams from each conference attempting to earn their conference’s final two playoff spots. This year, TNT has the Western Conference playoffs, while ESPN has the Eastern Conference. Each has a pretty stacked lineup of teams in the Play-In Tournament, and the possibility of a Lakers-Warriors play-in game is on the table for TNT.

NBA Playoff Play-In Tournament

Tuesday, April 16

LA Lakers at New Orleans

TNT/truTV 7:30 p.m.

Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Allie LaForce

NBA BetCast (truTV): Adam Lefkoe, John Henson, Tim Doyle

Golden State at Sacramento

TNT /truTV 10 p.m.

Brian Anderson, Stan Van Gundy, Chris Haynes

NBA BetCast (truTV): Adam Lefkoe, John Henson, Tim Doyle

Wednesday, April 17

Miami at Philadelphia

ESPN/ESPN2 7 p.m.

Mike Breen, Doris Burke, JJ Redick, Lisa Salters

NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart (ESPN2): Kevin Hart, Plastic Cup Boyz, guests

Atlanta at Chicago

ESPN 9:30 p.m.

Ryan Ruocco, Richard Jefferson, Cassidy Hubbarth

Friday, April 19

Miami/Philadelphia vs Atlanta/Chicago

ESPN, time TBA

Announcers TBA

LA Lakers/New Orleans vs Golden State/Sacramento

TNT, time TBA

Announcers TBA

